Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency

During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead

It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’

When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots

Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Patriots WR missing from practice, Mac Jones has spring in his step

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some spring in his step as the Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon. The quarterback is reportedly ready to return from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bears in his a starting role. Jones was sprinting around the field and to open practice, went down to the blocking sleds with the offensive linemen to yell snap counts as Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert stayed in place. That’s generally the starting quarterback’s duty to get the linemen used to his cadence.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for football history. New England's coach is enamored with the game’s evolution and contributions by its pioneers, their names etched like hashmarks in the annals of the sport where he's spent nearly four decades. After the Patriots’...
CHICAGO, IL
WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice

Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports. Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went...
How Blake Griffin plans to keep respect of Celtics fans after warm welcome in debut

BOSTON — It was a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Celtics opened up their season against a division rival in the 76ers. Despite a highly entertaining matchup filled with intensity and several highlight sequences, one of the biggest cheers from the Garden crowd came late in the first quarter when Blake Griffin made his debut as a member of the Celtics on the parquet.
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
