Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency
During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead
It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’
When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
ABC6.com
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots
Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Patriots WR missing from practice, Mac Jones has spring in his step
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some spring in his step as the Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon. The quarterback is reportedly ready to return from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bears in his a starting role. Jones was sprinting around the field and to open practice, went down to the blocking sleds with the offensive linemen to yell snap counts as Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert stayed in place. That’s generally the starting quarterback’s duty to get the linemen used to his cadence.
FOX Sports
Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for football history. New England's coach is enamored with the game’s evolution and contributions by its pioneers, their names etched like hashmarks in the annals of the sport where he's spent nearly four decades. After the Patriots’...
49ers acquire Pro-Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey from Panthers, sources say
BACK TO THE BAY! Sources tell ESPN, the Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown
Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.
What helped Jakobi Meyers play best football of Patriots career? ‘My failures’
Right now, Jakobi Meyers is Mr. Reliable in the New England Patriots passing attack. Whether it’s been Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback, when the Patriots need a big play -- especially on third down -- they turn to Meyers. The numbers back it up, too. Meyers has...
WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice
Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports. Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went...
Report: Patriots Have Identified Which Quarterback Will Start Moving Forward
Even though rookie Bailey Zappe has led the New England Patriots to two straight wins, there isn't a quarterback controversy in Foxboro. Reports Thursday indicate that Mac Jones will resume his starting role when he returns to full health — and there's a good chance that happens this week. Jones ...
Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach Darvin Ham have 'understanding' after hamstring injury comments
Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham have come to “an understanding.”. Just days after Westbrook hinted that coming off of the bench led to his hamstring injury, Ham insisted on Thursday night that he and the veteran guard are on the same page. And, for Thursday’s game against the...
Barstool promo code: $1k risk-free, TD bonus for Saints-Cardinals TNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Arizona Cardinals will play host to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football and you can click here and enter Barstool...
How Blake Griffin plans to keep respect of Celtics fans after warm welcome in debut
BOSTON — It was a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Celtics opened up their season against a division rival in the 76ers. Despite a highly entertaining matchup filled with intensity and several highlight sequences, one of the biggest cheers from the Garden crowd came late in the first quarter when Blake Griffin made his debut as a member of the Celtics on the parquet.
