FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox locations in Garden Grove
For the November 8, 2022 General Election, Orange County registered voters can cast their ballot from home or at one of Garden Grove’s Vote Centers, Ballot Dropbox sites, or one-day pop-up voting location. Visit www.ocvote.gov for a complete list of Vote Centers and Ballot Dropbox sites throughout Orange County.
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
City Takes Further Steps on Playhouse Property Development
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
The SAPD is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20
The SAPD is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, October 20th in front of their SAPD headquarters over at 60 Civic Center at Boyd Way from 6-8PM. The event will feature fun activities, vehicle displays and of course candy & treats!!!. This is a great, safe event for...
Join Orange County’s annual regional mass notification test on Oct. 20
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Oct. 20 with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of...
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Raises $45K for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC
Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. They helped Julian take his mind off his treatments for brain cancer, a diagnosis Julian received when he was in kindergarten. Julian attended Mariners Elementary School, as did neighbor Lauren Roberts. When she learned that Julian was battling brain cancer, five-year-old Lauren asked her parents to help her open a lemonade stand in support of her friend.
Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible
The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak to step down, take position in Colorado as Interim County Manager
Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive of the Seal Beach Police Department, having accepted a job as the Interim County Manager for Summit County, Colorado. After over 15 years of dedicated service to the Seal Beach Police Department,...
Casino Royale Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation to take place November 12, 2022
Purchase your tickets today for “Casino Royale” Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. The Los Alamitos Community Foundation is a newly established organization that partners with the City of Los Alamitos to...
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner gives grant to increase job training and transportation for people with disabilities
Supervisor Donald P. Wagner brought forward an item to allocate $15,000 from his Third District Discretionary funds to the Best Buddies California Orange County Chapter, in recognition of National Employment Disabilities Month. Part of the grant will establish the first Pre-Employment Transition Program in Orange County. The item passed unanimously at the Board of Supervisors.
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: David Burke
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 19, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to drop back...
Kids from the O.C. Prentice School had a fun adventure at the Pali Institute
Students from The Prentice School in Santa Ana recently spent three days and two nights at Pali Institute, an overnight education facility located in the San Bernardino Mountains near Lake Arrowhead. At Pali, students were able to bond with classmates, unwind with outdoor recreational activities, and engage in a variety of hands-on science classes focused on progressive learning and the natural sciences.
5 Questions With Concertmaster Dennis Kim
The Pacific Symphony concertmaster has led orchestras in Hong Kong, Seoul, Finland, and Buffalo, N.Y. So he has clout when he says Orange County has some of the best food in the world. The violinist for Trio Barclay and instructor at UC Irvine and Orange County School of the Arts also spends time in L.A. recording studios making movie and TV soundtracks: “Everything you all watch on the big screen and on Netflix,” he says.
‘All Roads Lead to This One’
Tiffany López had not planned to go to college. Even finishing high school seemed uncertain after she had to flee an abusive home at age 15 and work full time at fast-food restaurants to support herself. Higher education didn’t seem likely, let alone earning master’s and doctoral degrees, along with some of the most prestigious awards in academia.
A woman in a night gown went missing in Santa Ana early this morning
Missing Person Rachel Marie Bennett was last seen on 10/19/2022 at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of N Tustin Avenue. She was wearing a pink flower night gown and no shoes. Missing Person: Rachel Marie Bennett (55) Description: Female, 5’08” tall, 200 lbs., blond hair...
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
Cypress police blotter, October 10 to October 16, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 10, 2022. Assist Outside Agency...
