Related
How to switch Medicare plans — and why you might want to
Medicare open enrollment starts soon, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don't compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit.That's not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. One of your doctors may have fallen out of network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up. And people with Original Medicare should compare their Part D prescription drug coverage.Here's how to approach switching Medicare plans.Take advantage of enrollment periodsIf...
drugstorenews.com
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle offers free plan comparisons during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle has developed free Medicare plan comparisons for seniors. Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is providing free Medicare plan comparisons during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period, which began Saturday, Oct. 15 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommend all Medicare participants review...
Toni Says: Know your Medicare annual enrollment options
I turned 65 in February and did not enroll in a Medicare Prescription Drug plan. I have been told that I must wait until October for Medicare’s Annual Enrollment time. I need help now because I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and my brand name prescription is expensive. I thought I could enroll at any time of the year. What can I do?
What Dental Coverage Is Available With Medicare?
Have you ever asked yourself the question: what dental coverage is available with Medicare? We have the answer.
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare
A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks. Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative...
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Motley Fool
Should You Get a New Medicare Part D Plan During Open Enrollment? Here's How to Know
Existing enrollees can make changes to their prescription drug coverage. It could pay to get a new Part D plan if your current one is changing, or if your needs are changing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it
Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
CNET
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost
If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
AOL Corp
Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims
Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Today: 3 Ways It Could Save You Money
October 15 is the start of your annual chance to assess your healthcare costs.
Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.
Those on Medicare to see price caps on insulin, other prescriptions
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One piece of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is slated to help lower the cost of prescriptions. The administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said for the first time, Medicare will be required to negotiate with drug companies for lower prices — and if a drug company raises its prices faster than the rate of inflation, they will owe Medicare a rebate.
nypressnews.com
Here’s what you need to know about 2023 Medicare prescription drug plans during open enrollment
If you’re a Medicare beneficiary, now’s the time to evaluate your prescription drug coverage for 2023. In addition to checking during Medicare’s annual fall open enrollment whether you can get a more cost-effective plan, you should be aware of some legislative changes taking effect next year that may reduce how much you pay out of pocket for your coverage.
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
