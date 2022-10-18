Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Above average temperatures continue Monday for Metro Detroit before rain returns
Another nice day across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures, and we will keep that trend of above average temperatures continuing into the beginning of the work week. As we work through the evening, expect mainly clear skies for most of the night, but after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More unseasonably warm temperatures for Metro Detroit before rain moves in this week
After a pleasant overnight for everyone with mainly clear skies, expect more sunshine and warm temperatures to continue as we work into the end weekend, as well as into early next week. High pressure will continue to control the forecast for the next few days, which will also allow our...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunshine and above average temperatures continue for Metro Detroit on Saturday
Heading into the first part of the weekend on Saturday, expect more sunshine, much like we saw to end our week on Friday. High temperatures still running about 10 to 15° above average, will head for the upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday afternoon. Mainly clear skies will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue for Metro Detroit
A banner weather day across Southeastern Michigan today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures working into this afternoon, and we’re expecting this unseasonably warm and dry weather to continue heading into the rest of the weekend. Mainly clear skies will be the rule overnight Saturday night and early...
Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest
The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ First snow of the season draws a crowd
Central Oregon’s October fever broke overnight as a dose of wintery weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. Saturday morning there were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
KVAL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
'Tis the season? As the U.P. braces for a big snowstorm, Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season too
We’re still more than two months out from the official start of winter, but the Upper Peninsula is already bracing for a big snowstorm, and Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season on Monday and Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
STEVEN'S POINT, Wis. – The missing Michigan family from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin. According to WOOD T.V. (NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids), the Cirigliano family was found in Stevens Point, a city about 100 miles west of Green Bay, at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said that...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
