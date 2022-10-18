ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Above average temperatures continue Monday for Metro Detroit before rain returns

Another nice day across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures, and we will keep that trend of above average temperatures continuing into the beginning of the work week. As we work through the evening, expect mainly clear skies for most of the night, but after...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

A banner weather day across Southeastern Michigan today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures working into this afternoon, and we’re expecting this unseasonably warm and dry weather to continue heading into the rest of the weekend. Mainly clear skies will be the rule overnight Saturday night and early...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind bring their own problems to Pacific Northwest

The long-awaited rain has finally arrived to the Pacific Northwest. However, it will bring back several other hazards. This is your reminder for what this inaugural fall rain event will bring. Since the summer solstice on June 21, the Puget Sound area has had less than one inch of rain,...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ First snow of the season draws a crowd

Central Oregon’s October fever broke overnight as a dose of wintery weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. Saturday morning there were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s...
OREGON STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
UTAH STATE
KVAL

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
COLORADO STATE
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
RENO, NV
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

STEVEN'S POINT, Wis. – The missing Michigan family from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin. According to WOOD T.V. (NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids), the Cirigliano family was found in Stevens Point, a city about 100 miles west of Green Bay, at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

