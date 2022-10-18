Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
WILX-TV
Speeding dirt bikes cause safety concerns in Lansing’s Colonial Village neighborhood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Colonial Village said they’re tired of dirt bikers speeding through their area. They said it started about two years ago. They said the bikers ride on sidewalks, over lawns and through parks. The Lansing Police Department said they are issuing tickets for people caught speeding on dirt bikes.
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
lansingcitypulse.com
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
WILX-TV
Howell area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Howell could be a little murky over the next few weeks. The city will begin fire hydrant flushing and winterization Monday. Residents are warned they may experience rusty water in the area during this period. Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their...
WILX-TV
Bavarian Inn Lodge president and owner Judy Zehnder Keller dies at 77
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The founder and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge died on Wednesday at the age of 77 in her home in Frankenmuth, her family said. “Today we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother and thank the entire community for its support during this time. Judy Zehnder Keller was a true pioneering business woman in our community and her legacy will be long remembered by those who love the Bavarian Inn and our family’s commitment to this community.”
WILX-TV
LAFCU hosts its bi-annual “Shred Day”
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) hosted its bi-annual ‘Shred-Day’ on Saturday. The event gives the community a chance to bring their unwanted personal documents such as credit cards, tax forms, and bank statements. This free event took place at LAFCU headquarters located at...
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy Foundation awards grant to Cristo Rey Community Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumers Energy Foundation announced two grants for Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing and Roscommon County United Way totaling $500,000 in its third year of People Awards disbursements. The Consumers Energy Foundation’s People Awards support nonprofit organizations working to provide economic security for Michigan residents...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
WILX-TV
Lansing police seek missing 78-year-old woman
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Mary Ann Martin, a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing. Police describe Martin as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Anyone who has seen Mary Ann Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to...
WILX-TV
Ingham County hosts drive-thru drug take back event in Okemos
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents unload old medication early. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Delta Dental to take back unused prescription medication Thursday. They will be accepting pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine at a drive-through event - no questions asked.
Could soybean oil be the fix for Michigan’s roads?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing a unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one mile stretch of road.
WILX-TV
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After decades of attracting people from across Mid-Michigan, a popular corn maze is closing for good this month. The owners of Best Maze, just outside Webberville, decided this is the last year they’ll be open. “They’ve been leaving stories of coming here for years,”...
lansingcitypulse.com
Signs of the times: Williamston Board of Education candidates dinged over campaign signs
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19 — Four candidates for the Williamston Board of Education have been sent letters by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum demanding they comply with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act . The letters were triggered by a 13-page itemized and documented letter to Byrum by Williamston resident Mark...
Comments / 0