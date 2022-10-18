ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

WATE

Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard

She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that when she came to them she was a bit underweight. But with time and care, she has recovered greatly and loves to cuddle. Meet our pet of the week, Hildegard. She is a 5-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. The shelter shared that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Blount County Veterans Needing Help After House Fire

Last Friday, an honor guard volunteer and Vietnam veteran and her husband, who is an Air Force veteran, lost their home in a fire. Blount County Veterans Needing Help After House Fire. Last Friday, an honor guard volunteer and Vietnam veteran and her husband, who is an Air Force veteran,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Junk hauling company helps those in need

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it. The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
WATE

University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions

University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions. University of Tennessee Vols Homecoming Traditions. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place this Weekend …. This weekend is the final chance to catch Boo at the Zoo at Zoo Knoxville. Frightmare Manor Screampark in Full Swing. Frightmare Manor in Morristown has new...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN

