fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
tysonsreporter.com
Below freezing temperatures possible in Fairfax County early Thursday
Temperatures could drop below freezing overnight in Fairfax County, continuing a cold streak that took hold earlier today (Wednesday). The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that will take effect from 1 to 9 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday), stating that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit can be expected.
mocoshow.com
Freeze Warning in Effect for All of MoCo Thursday Morning
A freeze warning will be in effect for all of Montgomery County from 1am until 9am on Thursday, October 20th. Temperatures are expected to dip to near the freezing mark. Per the National Weather Service:. FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures...
Freeze warnings and frost advisories remain in place across Central Virginia until Thursday
The freeze warnings and frost advisories remain in place for multiple areas across Central Virginia on Wednesday, shortly after 25 counties received their first freeze alerts of the season on Monday.
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia for Thursday Morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle in a Freeze Warning that goes into effect tomorrow at 2 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures across the Ohio Valley will likely be sitting right at or below freezing, with partly […]
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
WSLS
Octobrrr: Coldest weather of the season (so far) arrives Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – The often-talked about cold snap has arrived in southwest and central Virginia. We start Tuesday off with temperatures mainly in the 30s, but any bit of wind will add to the chill. High temperatures Tuesday will be more typical of a late November or early December...
Nottingham MD
Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for the Baltimore area. The Freeze Warning will be in effect for northern Baltimore County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 29 to 32 degrees are expected.
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
WJLA
DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
West Virginia sees first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Oct 20, 2022
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 5091 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 20, 2022. Redevelopment has changed the fabric of Halls Hill. Do residents think ‘Missing Middle’ would help or hurt?...
mocoshow.com
Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast for 2022-2023
The Farmers’ Almanac has released its 2022-2023 extended winter outlook. MoCo and almost all of Maryland seem to fall under the “Significant Shivers, Slushy, Icy, Snowy” category. Just to our south and west is the “Unreasonably Cold, Snowy” category, which means that we may have a good amount of winter precipitation for the first time in a few years, according to the forecast.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
arlnow.com
Local homebuilders say stronger stormwater regulations cause costs to surge
A year into new stormwater requirements for single-family home projects, homebuilders and remodelers say even the improved process is laborious and expensive, costing homeowners extra money. On the other hand, Arlington County says that permit review times have shortened and that the program will be evaluated for possible improvements. Before...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Chase Ends on 14th Street Bridge — From Dave Statter: “New: All lanes shut on I-395N and forced onto Exit 10A-B due to a @FairfaxCountyPD chase on Route 1N that ended on the 14th Street Bridge… This is the third police chase on I-395N in Arlington in about 19 hours. Here’s one that got away at midnight. Also being chased by @FairfaxCountyPD after a police cruiser was struck in Lincolnia.” [Twitter, Twitter]
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
