Appalachian Bear Rescue named a finalist for North American award
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's beloved wildlife rescues is in the running for a North American award as a finalist. Appalachian Bear Rescue announced Monday it was named a finalist in Land Rover's Defender Service Awards. The award honors U.S. and Canadian non-profit and charity organizations for distinguished service in five categories.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe the giraffe placed under hospice care
At 19 years old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S., according to a release from the zoo. Last year, he began exhibiting signs of pain with movement.
TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care. When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, according to a release. Zoo Knoxville...
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
wvlt.tv
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
WBIR
'He never met a stranger' | Community remembers man who died in Gatlinburg fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On October 9, a fire broke out along a block of businesses in Gatlinburg. It destroyed the buildings, and a man died in the flames. He was Joe Martin Bates, 54 years old. "He was a good person, he never met a stranger. He had a...
Say hello to 'Ober Mountain': Ober Gatlinburg reveals rebranding after being bought
GATLINBURG, Tenn — Ober Gatlinburg is sporting a new name for the first time in decades after a group of Sevier County natives bought the popular attraction. If you head to Ober Gatlinburg's website now, you can see it has a new name and logo: Ober Mountain. Staff said...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Knox County receives $1.9 million grant for Gibbs pedestrian bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has received a grant to help build a pedestrian bridge in Gibbs dedicated to the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The $1.9 million grant, which is under the state's 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program, will soon go before the Knox County Commission. It is expected to be approved, according to a press release from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
thesmokies.com
Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review
The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
Tennessee Theatre warns of ticket scams ahead of 'Hamilton' sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023. The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of this date,...
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
WBIR
