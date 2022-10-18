Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
10 mental health podcasts that help make struggles with depression, grief, autism, and other conditions easier to manage
Podcasts have advice and humor for every emotional struggle, from being a teen to major depressive disorder to the simple search for happiness.
PsyPost
New study uncovers links between dark triad personality traits and disordered eating habits
Many factors can contribute to a person’s eating habits, including personality traits. The Dark Triad personality traits of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism have been linked to many negative outcomes, but their relationship to disordered eating has been underexplored. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health looks at how these traits related to uncontrolled, restrained, and emotional eating.
How A Stricter Parenting Style Can Lead To Depression In Kids
Being a parent is tough, and there is always opposing advice for how to raise your kids, often leading to controversial parenting styles. Yet, since many of us may have not grown up in the manner that was best for our emotional and mental well-being, many adults today are trying to do things differently and become better parents than we had ourselves.
mailplus.co.uk
Why the menopause is a menace for your marriage
HOT flushes, mood swings and reduced libido are all well-known symptoms of the menopause. But now there’s another sign to look out for - as ‘the change’ could be spelling trouble for your love life. Seven out of ten women going through ‘marital difficulties’ blamed the menopause...
psychologytoday.com
Could Loneliness Be the Cause of Your Anxiety?
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25 percent. A tool called the three A's of anxiety can help us identify potential issues. The more aware we can be of triggers or signs of anxiety and loneliness, the...
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
sixtyandme.com
Mental Health Impact of Estrangement
Estrangement describes the condition where a person experiences physical and/or emotional distance from one or more family members. If you’ve been estranged, someone decided that leaving the relationship was a necessary act of self-preservation. Perhaps you have cut ties with a family member because being in their presence was...
Are You A Strict Parent? You Might Be Making Your Kid Depressed
Kids who live with strict parents are more likely to develop depression in adolescence and adulthood, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Leuven in Belgium analyzed the DNA of a cohort of teens, half of whom reported good parenting and half of whom reported strict parenting. Specifically, the research team looked at levels of DNA methylation — a process by which a chemical is added to a DNA molecule without changing the structure of the molecule itself. Methylation makes a gene less likely to be read and eventually translated into a protein.
Study looks at why some marriages last and others don't
BOSTON -- Why do some marriages last while others don't? A new study sheds some light.Researchers at Stanford University recruited 35 heterosexual couples living in China who had been married for at least a year. They were put through a battery of personality tests and asked to rate their marital satisfaction. The study found little correlation between personality traits and marital happiness. But those reporting greater marital satisfaction were more likely to have the same parts of their brains active while watching marriage-related videos. It's unclear whether having similar brain activity brings couples together in happier partnerships or whether being in a happy marriage causes brains to become more synchronized.
calmsage.com
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
ABC News
1 in 3 teens reported poor mental health during pandemic, study finds
The pandemic has taken a toll on all Americans' mental health, but now, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 1 in 3 high school teens dealt with poor mental health during the pandemic, and 1 in 5 reported considering suicide. "Our...
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
psychreg.org
5 Dangers of Ignoring Mental Health Problems
Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
psychologytoday.com
New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control
Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
A Trauma Counselor Shared The Heartbreaking Things Her Child & Teen Clients Have Told Her
Unfortunately, no matter how hard a parent may try, completely shielding a child from trauma is impossible. What parents can do, however, is make sure they are actively listening and learning as much as they can about family dynamics and trauma. This is exactly what one trauma counselor aimed to...
verywellmind.com
What Is the Storm and Stress View of Adolescence?
The storm and stress view of adolescence is characterized by the adolescent years, which take place between approximately the ages of 11 and 19. It is a time of upheaval and difficulty in which adolescents experience emotional and behavioral challenges such as increased conflicts with parents and other authority figures, disruptions in mood, and increased participation in risk-taking activities.
9News
Parenting expert discusses advice for parents with teenagers
Should parents let their teens go trick-or-treating? 9NEWS parenting expert Sheryl Ziegler discusses parenting advice.
I Sent My Cusp Birthday Son To Kindergarten, And I'm So Glad I Did
Maturity (or lack thereof). Daycare and preschool costs. Convenience. Academic ability (again, or lack thereof). Birthday cutoffs. Test in requirements. These are just a few of the dozens of factors my husband and I have considered for each of my four sons, two of which have already boarded the Big Cheese headed off to kindergarten in recent years. For some, the decision is obvious — the kid turns six, summer wraps up, and off they go. For others, with more borderline birthdays, or who are less mature than their counterparts and maybe not as “ready,” the decision gets a little murkier, and talks of redshirting begin.
psychologytoday.com
Hope, Faith, and Depression
Lack of hope and faith are defining symptoms of depression. Faith in oneself and hope for the future re-emerge as treatment for depression becomes effective. Early in my career I realized that when patients come into my office with severe depression they have lost the capacity for faith, belief, and hope. Any glimmer of optimism or positivity has gone out the window. They no longer believe in themselves, trust that anyone or anything can help them, nor, if previously religious, have faith that God will come to their rescue. Faith and hope exist on the opposite side of the spectrum of their existence from which depression has excommunicated them. Depression is a black cloud which has blotted out their view of the sun.
