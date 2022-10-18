ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drive-Thru Greek Festival to be held over the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A popular Wilmington Festival is giving people a double-take this year. Just five months after the annual Greek Festival in May, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is gearing up to kick off a weekend-long, drive-thru event tomorrow. Organizers say this event won’t have the wines, music...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shrimp Festival returning to Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — The Shrimp Festival is back in Sneads Ferry. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday and the Shrimparoo will be at the Community Center until 9:00 p.m. A talent show and other entertainment will be at the festival...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Holiday Home Tour returning this December

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Burgaw Holiday Tour of Homes, which is set to return December 3rd. The event is scheduled to run from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. “We will...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw testing fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — There are still more than ten weeks until New Year’s Eve, but the Town of Burgaw isn’t wasting any time getting ready. Burgaw will be hosting a fireworks display at the 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on December 31st, but will be conducting a series of test shots Thursday evening.
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington nonprofit announces app connecting those in need to help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — First Fruit Ministries has announced a new WhatsApp Chatbot connecting people experiencing homelessness or human trafficking to resources. Individuals can interact with a series of questions to navigate local resources in Wilmington. The app can be used for housing, food, shelter, and rental assistance. To...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tiny home construction continues in Wilmington for chronically homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWY)– A new 31-unit tiny home village is currently under construction to house the chronically homeless in Wilmington. Eden Village, which is the name of the project, builds relationships and communities for the homeless of Wilmington. The village that is under construction consists of tiny houses that...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southeastern Community College auctioning a Tiny House

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a Tiny House, now is your chance. Southeastern Community College is currently accepting sealed bids to auction off a Tiny House completed by students under the supervision and instruction of SCC. The road-ready, 169 square foot Tiny House...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW seeks input on future of institution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – UNCW is working on its vision for the university and wants input. Interactive workshops will allow campus and community members to drop in and browse various posters around the room meant to give participants a chance to add their thoughts, and notes, as well as discuss those topics with others.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5. Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning,...

