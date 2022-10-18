Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Official artwork unveiled for NC Azalea Festival
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has unveiled the official artwork for this year’s event. The painting was displayed on Wednesday night at Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The artist is Ana Brown of Wilmington. As well as being an artist, Brown raises awareness for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drive-Thru Greek Festival to be held over the weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A popular Wilmington Festival is giving people a double-take this year. Just five months after the annual Greek Festival in May, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is gearing up to kick off a weekend-long, drive-thru event tomorrow. Organizers say this event won’t have the wines, music...
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shrimp Festival returning to Sneads Ferry
SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — The Shrimp Festival is back in Sneads Ferry. The event is happening Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday and the Shrimparoo will be at the Community Center until 9:00 p.m. A talent show and other entertainment will be at the festival...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw Holiday Home Tour returning this December
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Burgaw Holiday Tour of Homes, which is set to return December 3rd. The event is scheduled to run from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. “We will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw testing fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — There are still more than ten weeks until New Year’s Eve, but the Town of Burgaw isn’t wasting any time getting ready. Burgaw will be hosting a fireworks display at the 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on December 31st, but will be conducting a series of test shots Thursday evening.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington nonprofit announces app connecting those in need to help
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — First Fruit Ministries has announced a new WhatsApp Chatbot connecting people experiencing homelessness or human trafficking to resources. Individuals can interact with a series of questions to navigate local resources in Wilmington. The app can be used for housing, food, shelter, and rental assistance. To...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington iconic independent bookstore in conflict with city over retaining wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- For more than 40 years, one business has been a staple in downtown Wilmington but it may have to shut down if the city gets its way. The reason the business is in danger of closing is that a retaining wall behind “Old Books” on Front Street is considered a danger to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tiny home construction continues in Wilmington for chronically homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWY)– A new 31-unit tiny home village is currently under construction to house the chronically homeless in Wilmington. Eden Village, which is the name of the project, builds relationships and communities for the homeless of Wilmington. The village that is under construction consists of tiny houses that...
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College auctioning a Tiny House
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a Tiny House, now is your chance. Southeastern Community College is currently accepting sealed bids to auction off a Tiny House completed by students under the supervision and instruction of SCC. The road-ready, 169 square foot Tiny House...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW seeks input on future of institution
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – UNCW is working on its vision for the university and wants input. Interactive workshops will allow campus and community members to drop in and browse various posters around the room meant to give participants a chance to add their thoughts, and notes, as well as discuss those topics with others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department installs new kitchen floor, ramp for community member
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the needs of someone not facing a fire on Tuesday. A handful of firefighters and fire chiefs, including Fire Chief Mason and Assistant Chief Robinson, spent Tuesday with Warm NC for a day of service. Participants built a ramp...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Early voting underway in Cape Fear and across NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Early voting started Thursday in the Cape Fear and across the state, and runs through Saturday, November 5. Lines started early in Brunswick County at the early voting site at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. According to election workers, it’s been busy all morning,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Marines take home bragging rights in annual Oorah vs. Hooah Fishing Battle
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the third year in a row, Marines have beat out the Soldiers in an annual fishing competition. The 13th annual Oorah vs. Hoorah Fishing Battle took place late last week in Carolina Beach, pitting 15 Marines vs. 15 Soldiers in a deep sea fishing battle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sea Turtle Rescue asking for community’s help purchasing necessary items
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — As the weather continues to get colder this season, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says the need for specific items will increase. The center says the turtles they rescue love making messes. Ahead of cold-stun season, the center says they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Great Clips’ offering free haircuts to military members on Veterans Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the tenth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the country are showing appreciation for active and retired military service members on Veterans Day. The company is offering free haircuts to all military members on November 11th. Members can go into any Great Clips salon...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
Comments / 0