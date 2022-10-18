Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
newschannel20.com
Trivia night in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It is trivia night on Wednesday in Springfield. This trivia night is at Anvil and Forge Brewing Company at 7 p.m. Teams can be a max of 10 people and the cost is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Warming Centers prepare for the winter season
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The colder months are starting to settle in and Springfield has a list of places that are designated to keep you warm. There are several warming centers across Springfield that are open for people to go inside and warm up in. The warming center locations...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
newschannel20.com
No approval for Poplar Place renovations yet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was proposed to invest city money to improve Poplar Place on the east side of Springfield. If it gets approved Springfield would spend over $2 million to create 50 single-family homes and 25 duplex units. The...
newschannel20.com
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
newschannel20.com
City asks residents to leave key box for first responders
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some people have spare keys hidden outside their homes in case they get locked out, but they may have another reason as well. The City of Decatur is asking residents to make sure first responders have access to their property in case of an emergency.
newschannel20.com
Go on the prowl for owls in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, there will be an Owl Prowl in Springfield. The Owl Prowl is your chance to view Illinois owls up close and personal. Participants will meet at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary at 6 p.m. before heading to the hiking trails and start the prowl for the owls.
newschannel20.com
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
newschannel20.com
Multicultural Fest in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There was another chance to be a part of a multicultural fest. The Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) campus in Jacksonville on Wednesday hosted a Multicultural Fest. There were food trucks with different ethnic foods, and there was a trivia table with traditional items from...
newschannel20.com
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
newschannel20.com
State Farm Holiday Classic set for 43rd year
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The State Farm Classic will return for its 43rd tournament and will celebrate its 25th annual girl's tournament. This year's field will include three state champions along with two state trophy winners. Across multiple different venues across the Bloomington-Normal area, the tournament will feature 64...
newschannel20.com
Sherman Fire Protection District holds Touch a Truck event
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS) — Children in Sherman were able to experience the excitement of touching a real fire truck. On Monday, the Sherman Library held a Touch a Truck event with the Sherman Fire Protection District. The event was part of the Fire Prevention Week campaign, which brought children...
newschannel20.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
newschannel20.com
Voter registration opportunity at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is holding a voter registration opportunity on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will be at the event to answer questions about registration. You will need to bring an ID or proof of residencies such as a driver's license or utility bill...
newschannel20.com
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville teacher teaches students to build homes, wins excellence award
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Taylorville Building Trades Instructor Matt Blomquist was honored with the prestigious $50,000 Harbor Freights Tools for Schools Teacher Excellence Award earlier this month. "$35,000 of that goes to our program that we can spend on our program and then $15,000 of that goes to me...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police search for suspects in Dollar General theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say that around 9:30 a.m on October 6, two men walked into a Dollar General, located at 5901 S. 6th St. in Springfield, and began to fill a laundry basket with items.
newschannel20.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
newschannel20.com
ALPLM offers sensory-friendly event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People searching for sensory-friendly events have the chance to check out the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). It's part of the ALPLM's "Abe for All" initiative. “Everyone deserves to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s accomplishments and his continuing impact on America. That means the...
Comments / 0