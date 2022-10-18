China faults Blinken for demanding ‘peaceful resolution’ of Taiwan controversy

Read full article on original website
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
China's Communist party congress opens with Xi Jinping calling for military growth
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China's most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened a congress that was...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 54-yard hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline
The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 54-yard hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
Washington Examiner
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'
China now boasts the world's largest navy, with some of the newest and most powerful warships afloat. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to bring Taiwan, a self-governed island of 24 million people, under Beijing's control - by force if necessary. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns China wants to seize Taiwan on "faster timeline"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Monday that Beijing is speeding up its plans to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Sunday that the "wheels of history are rolling on towards China's reunification." He added, "We reserve the option of taking all measures necessary." John Dickerson spoke with Amy Celico, a principal at the Albright Stonebridge Group who specializes in Chinese affairs.
Analysis-Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions
TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Between China's 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts.
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
I was kicked and punched at China's UK consulate, protester says
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A man who was protesting outside a Chinese consulate in Britain said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, kicked and punched in an attack British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described on Wednesday as "unacceptable".
Washington Examiner
North Korea fires artillery barrage into bordering seas
North Korea fired an artillery barrage into the seas on its western and eastern borders, South Korean officials say. The shells were fired near the sea border of the two countries, according to Reuters. North Korea fired 100 rounds from its western sea border and 150 from its eastern sea border just one day after South Korea began its annual military drills to increase military readiness, according to South Korean officials.
Behold, Emperor Xi
Two millennia, the emperors of imperial China were the focal points of the state and of the public’s veneration, and the central figures in a Sinocentric system of foreign affairs. As the Chinese empire is rising again, so too is a new emperor. China’s current ruler, Xi Jinping, will likely be elevated to similar stature at the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, which begins next week. These political gatherings, held every five years, are used to finalize the lineup of the party’s senior leadership, revealing to the nation and to the world the victors of backroom wrangling and brass-knuckled competition. This time Xi, the Communist Party’s general secretary since 2012 and the country’s president since 2013, is widely expected to deviate from modern precedent and claim a third term. That would put him in charge until 2027, but he could very well rule indefinitely.
Philippines to buy US aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has “secured an alternative supply from the United States.”. Marcos Jr. said at a news conference...
China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
BEIJING/TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - It is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force but will strive for a peaceful resolution, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of a major party meeting.
