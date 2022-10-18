ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Will Winn-Dixie stores be closed on Thanksgiving Day?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Winn-Dixie stores will be closing this Thanksgiving Day to give employees a “well-deserved” rest. A Winn-Dixie spokesperson said all stores will close as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and reopen on Friday, Nov. 25. Other grocery stores that will be closed on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

13th Gate Halloween Haunted House

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - 13th Gate Escape Room and Haunted House has scared Baton Rouge for the past 21 years. This year 13th gate is adding more frightful attractions just in time for Halloween. The Haunted House was voted #2 Haunted House in the USA for 2022. It takes about 30 minutes to go through the Haunted House. Beware, there is something inside to scare everyone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ellen Eastwood

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022

PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Litter of puppies thrown into trash bag, left in dumpster

BAKER - A litter of puppies that was left to die in a dumpster is getting a second chance at life thanks to a Baton Rouge animal rescue. Companion Animal Alliance said the 11 puppies, which appeared to be only a day old, were found Wednesday inside a trash bag that was left in a dumpster. The pups were picked up by Animal Control and taken to CAA.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the veterinary hospital is treating some of the horses that were injured in a crash. According to officials, a horse trailer was involved in a crash on I-12 East early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels

The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

What LSU fans should know for homecoming

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before Louisiana State University’s homecoming football game kicks off against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know. Ticket Information. Fans can visit StubHub for purchasing tickets, but hurry, tickets are selling fast. Prior to arriving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Adderall shortage impacts pharmacies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adderall is used by kids, students, and adults to help them with symptoms of ADD and ADHD, such as limited attention and hyperactivity. Right now, there is a manufacturer shortage of the biggest maker of Adderall, Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to officials. “Phones are ringing off...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy