Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Warm up this chilly Wednesday by celebrating National Seafood Bisque Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Many locals would agree that this Wednesday’s chilly weather calls for sweaters, coats, jackets, and scarves. The celebration of a certain national holiday can also add some much-needed warmth to this cold day. Wednesday, October 19 is National Seafood Bisque Day, a holiday...
brproud.com
Will Winn-Dixie stores be closed on Thanksgiving Day?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Winn-Dixie stores will be closing this Thanksgiving Day to give employees a “well-deserved” rest. A Winn-Dixie spokesperson said all stores will close as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and reopen on Friday, Nov. 25. Other grocery stores that will be closed on...
theadvocate.com
Jo's Chicken and Waffles owner hopes to revitalize Mid City area in Baton Rouge
The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place. Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the...
thelouisianaweekend.com
13th Gate Halloween Haunted House
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - 13th Gate Escape Room and Haunted House has scared Baton Rouge for the past 21 years. This year 13th gate is adding more frightful attractions just in time for Halloween. The Haunted House was voted #2 Haunted House in the USA for 2022. It takes about 30 minutes to go through the Haunted House. Beware, there is something inside to scare everyone.
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
brproud.com
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
brproud.com
When, where to drop off old prescription medications in Greater Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Old prescription drugs that need to be disposed of can be dropped off at one of several locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hours for the October National Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022
PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
wbrz.com
Litter of puppies thrown into trash bag, left in dumpster
BAKER - A litter of puppies that was left to die in a dumpster is getting a second chance at life thanks to a Baton Rouge animal rescue. Companion Animal Alliance said the 11 puppies, which appeared to be only a day old, were found Wednesday inside a trash bag that was left in a dumpster. The pups were picked up by Animal Control and taken to CAA.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Preserving Donaldsonville history: Lemann Art Lofts grand opening set for Oct. 28
A grand opening will be held in Donaldsonville for the new Lemann Art Lofts, part of the renovation of the B. Lemann and Bro. building in the city's historic district. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced during his bi-weekly Facebook Live program Making Progress the event will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 28.
LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the veterinary hospital is treating some of the horses that were injured in a crash. According to officials, a horse trailer was involved in a crash on I-12 East early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. This...
brproud.com
Open call made for newborn baby to be in The Iron Claw with Zac Efron
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We found out earlier this year that Zac Efron is going to star in a film that will be shot in the area. The movie is called The Iron Claw and it centers around a famous professional wrestling family, The Von Erichs. Along with...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy leaving record label, charting new direction for career
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, American Idol winner Laine Hardy made an announcement about his musical career. The Livingston Parish native is taking his “career in a new direction,” according to an Instagram post by Hardy. Hardy is leaving the Disney Music Group record label.
theadvocate.com
Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels
The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
brproud.com
What LSU fans should know for homecoming
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before Louisiana State University’s homecoming football game kicks off against the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know. Ticket Information. Fans can visit StubHub for purchasing tickets, but hurry, tickets are selling fast. Prior to arriving...
Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
NOLA.com
18 years of slaying: Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Adderall shortage impacts pharmacies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Adderall is used by kids, students, and adults to help them with symptoms of ADD and ADHD, such as limited attention and hyperactivity. Right now, there is a manufacturer shortage of the biggest maker of Adderall, Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to officials. “Phones are ringing off...
