One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today
Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 16, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 16, 2022. Subject text the comp that she was suicidal and there was no one to helpful; is not answering the door. --------------------------------------------- 22-L16087 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Which Idaho County is the Absolute Best One for Retirement?
I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do. Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life...
20 Lewis-Clark State Fall Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Cascade Conference Honors
LEWISTON - Twenty Lewis-Clark State fall student-athletes have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-Cascade Conference honors, the CCC announced Thursday. To earn the honor, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore in standing and hold a GPA of 3.2 or higher. Eight LC volleyball players, six men’s cross-country runners and six women’s cross-country runners met the criteria.
Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball Sit Atop Cascade Conference Preseason Rankings
LEWISTON - The defending regular-season Cascade Conference Champion Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball team has been picked to repeat. The conference released the 2022-23 CCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll Tuesday. The Warriors picked up six of 12 first-place votes and edged Eastern Oregon by three points (137) in the poll.
WSU and Alaska Airlines Celebrate Partnership
PULLMAN - Alaska Airlines executives and WSU leaders gathered Wednesday on the Pullman campus for a series of events, including a prize-filled paper airplane toss, to celebrate the relationship between the two organizations. In honor of the university’s Alaska Airlines Day, representatives from one of the nation’s largest air travel...
