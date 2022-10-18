ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
OROFINO, ID
KLEWTV

Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today

Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 16, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 16, 2022. Subject text the comp that she was suicidal and there was no one to helpful; is not answering the door. --------------------------------------------- 22-L16087 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

20 Lewis-Clark State Fall Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Cascade Conference Honors

LEWISTON - Twenty Lewis-Clark State fall student-athletes have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-Cascade Conference honors, the CCC announced Thursday. To earn the honor, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore in standing and hold a GPA of 3.2 or higher. Eight LC volleyball players, six men’s cross-country runners and six women’s cross-country runners met the criteria.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

WSU and Alaska Airlines Celebrate Partnership

PULLMAN - Alaska Airlines executives and WSU leaders gathered Wednesday on the Pullman campus for a series of events, including a prize-filled paper airplane toss, to celebrate the relationship between the two organizations. In honor of the university’s Alaska Airlines Day, representatives from one of the nation’s largest air travel...
PULLMAN, WA

