1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
AZFamily
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies
Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale-based RETSY surpasses $1B in sales in 18 months
RETSY, one of the fastest-growing tech-based luxury brokerages in the Valley, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in sales just 18 months after its launch. This impressive milestone earned the firm recognition and honors from Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the best-in-class agents that represent them. RETSY was only one of a handful of the Valley’s many brokerages to hit this mark, and to do so in less than two years of operation sets it apart from the pack.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts
The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
statepress.com
Five new faces to know for the upcoming ASU men's basketball season
After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the Sun Devils ended the season with a 14-17 record and a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament, coach Bobby Hurley's team is retooled and in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season. Here are five new Sun Devils to know ahead of ASU's season opener against Tarleton on Nov. 7.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Tentative deal reached to sell Foothills Golf Course
Wilson Gee and his partners have reached an agreement to sell the Foothills Golf Course. Gee declined to discuss the sale, citing a nondisclosure agreement he has signed that remains in effect until a 45-day escrow period ends and pending a closing on the deal. Gee had put the 166-acre...
KOLD-TV
Former Suns ticket manager sentenced in fraud scheme
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former top executive for the Phoenix Suns was sentenced to one year in jail and three years supervised probation with white-collar terms for his role in an unused ticket resale scheme. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Jeffrey Allen Marcussen unlawfully sold unused...
azbigmedia.com
WaFd Bank debuts new branch in Surprise
WaFd Bank, a national bank with more than 200 branches in eight western states, continues its growth throughout Arizona with the grand opening of its new branch in Surprise. The new banking center, located at 13641 N. Prasada Pkwy. Suite #140, will service the needs of the Surprise community by offering checking, savings and money market accounts for both personal and business purposes, as well as home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, lot loans, new constructions financing, commercial lending, treasury management, merchant and payroll services and other financial resources.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
sports360az.com
Charli Turner Thorne & Briann January Helped Lead Each Other to Sun Devil Greatness
When you say Sun Devil women’s basketball, two of the first names that will come to mind are Charli Turner Thorne and Briann January. Turner Thorne stepped down this spring as head coach of Arizona State after 25 years. She is the winningest coach in Sun Devil basketball history and second all-time in the Pac-12. January was a defensive nuisance and perfect embodiment of her head coach’s program: tough, relentless, smart and passionate.
2 Arizona Eateries Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Restaurants
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
