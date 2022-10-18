Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
Metairie, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
gotodestinations.com
The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)
New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
Houston Chronicle
This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
WDSU
Filming in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday will have simulated gunfire
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Government has announced that there will be filming with simulated gunfire at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street in Chalmette. Filming is currently scheduled for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
NOLA.com
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
fox8live.com
Thieves using stolen truck to break into other cars in downtown New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ryan Thiele and his wife expected a memorable Sunday in the Superdome, the first time in two years the New Orleans Saints season ticket holders were going to a game. After the Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, the couple made the rainy walk to their...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
iheart.com
This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
uptownmessenger.com
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show
Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Lafourche Parish that includes portions of Thibodaux, as well as the communities of Choctaw, Chackbay and Kraemer. The advisory covers all customers in the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1. According to the Parish, this...
VIDEO: Home in Slidell engulfed in smoke and flames
On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at a home in Slidell when a family was sleeping.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell won't travel to Argentina for climate conference; to participate virtually
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell won't be traveling to Argentina this week to attend a climate conference in Buenos Aires, and will instead participate in panel discussions virtually, her administration said Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the mayor's change in plans. On Saturday, Cantrell spokesperson Gregory Joseph said...
wbrz.com
15-year-old boy from Hammond reported missing ran away from home to Florida
HAMMOND - A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night and authorities are saying he ran away from home. According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gremillion turned up at a Florida police station with a 17-year-old boy from Texas Wednesday night.
