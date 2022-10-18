Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
PAB employees vote to unionize
Rochester, N.Y. — Staff members from the Rochester Police Accountability Board announced Thursday they intend to form a union. PAB staff members said they will work with Workers United Upstate New York to unionize. The announcement comes as the board, which is tasked with investigating claims of misconduct within...
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces proposed funds for elder support organization
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County announced $800,000 in proposed funding for Lifespan of Greater Rochester, a non-profit that provides support services for older adults. The proposal is one of nearly 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, the county's plan to utilize over $144 million in funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
13 WHAM
Court upholds sentence for convicted 2003 Xerox gunman
Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. appeals court affirmed the conviction and sentence Wednesday of the man sentenced for the 2003 armed robbery and fatal shooting at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. According to prosecutors, Richard Wilbern walked into the credit union Aug. 12, 2003 and told an...
13 WHAM
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
13 WHAM
Woman hit by truck, killed crossing road in Genesee County
Alexander, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday. Deputies said Ruth McVay, 89, was crossing West Bethany Road in Alexander around 4 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound pickup truck that was coming over the hill. Investigators...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: State considers regional vocational schools
Rochester, N.Y. — There's a new idea making it's way through the New York State Education Department: regional vocational schools. The pitch was put forward by state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa earlier this month. The idea came up as the state prepares next year’s budget. It would involve...
13 WHAM
Prosecution rests in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — The prosecution in the Kirk Ashton trial called its final witnesses Wednesday, including Ashton's former assistant principal. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District from 2004-2021. Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, an assistant...
13 WHAM
PAB releases monthly report for September
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Police Accountability Board has released its monthly report for September. The board said it received 24 complains during the month, brining the total number to 177 since the board began accepting complaints in June. All 24 cases received in September are currently listed as...
13 WHAM
12-year-old boy critical after electrical shock
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he received an electrical shock at a fenced-off RG&E substation. Firefighters responded to Suntru Street just after 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible electrocution. Crews found the boy inside the fence line, semi-conscious and...
13 WHAM
Firefighters investigating fire on Weaver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a vacant home on the city’s northside. Crews were called to Weaver Street just after 4 p.m. Monday. No one was hurt and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
13 WHAM
AAA recommends parents talk to teens about driver safety
Rochester, N.Y. — Safety is a top priority for anyone behind the wheel. It's even more important when it comes to young drivers. AAA says more than 60% of teens get their license before they are 18 and young drivers can benefit from professional training and safety courses, most notably to always be aware of your surroundings and other drivers.
13 WHAM
Public's assistance helps police catch shooting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said community assistance helped them identify and arrest a man wanted for a shooting on Dewey Avenue last month. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested Corey Willis, 45, Tuesday morning for the Sept. 9 shooting. Willis is charged with assault and two counts of criminal...
13 WHAM
Police looking for same suspect in two bank robberies
Rochester Police say they are looking for the same suspect in two bank robberies. The first was Wednesday afternoon at the Citizens bank on East Main St. The teller stated that a male walked in and demanded money and left the bank on foot. After that robbery, the suspect is...
13 WHAM
Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says UPS was one of the latest targets for catalytic converter thefts. Five were stolen from the Lehigh Station Road facility in Henrietta last week. Police say the most recent report of stolen catalytic converters happened overnight between Oct. 11-12. Deputies...
13 WHAM
Construction Career Day gives students first hand look at careers
Rochester, N.Y. — The 24th annual Construction Career Day was held at the Monroe County Fleet Center on Thursday. More than a thousand high school students got a first hand look at careers in fields like heavy machinery, welding and carpentry. "Once you get hands on experience, you really...
13 WHAM
NYS DOT looking for plow drivers ahead of winter
Rush, N.Y. — It's mid-October now, but snowplows will be out on local roads before you know it. Winter weather is approaching, and the New York State Department of Transportation is already preparing trucks, filling salt piles and training new employees on plowing the roads safely and efficiently. The...
13 WHAM
America's fastest-growing game finds a home in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Pickleball is a unique blend of tennis, paddle tennis, ping-pong and racquetball. About 4.8 million people played the game last year. But the winter months in Rochester can...
13 WHAM
PETA protests outside Wegmans in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A protest happened Monday outside the Wegmans on East Avenue. Animal rights activists demonstrated against Plainville Farms. The protesters say there are documented incidents of animal cruelty against birds. Wegmans released a statement saying the animal abuse video captured at the Pennsylvania turkey farms is deeply...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Raising money for Alzheimer's research
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a reason to celebrate. This years "Walk to end Alzheimer's" raised nearly 250 thousand dollars or support and research programs. Nearly 15 hundred people walked at Frontier Field earlier this month breaking all previous records for attendance!. Donations are still being...
13 WHAM
Kodak hiring to keep up with demand for 35 mm film
Rochester, N.Y. — A classic technology is driving new jobs in Rochester. Since the beginning of 2021, Kodak has hired more than 350 people to help keep up with the demand for 35 mm film, that according to the company, has exploded over the last few years. Kodak also...
