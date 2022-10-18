ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Related
WTRF

Cameron Middle School students inspired by a book volunteer in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Ghouls, ghosts and beyond at the Highlands Sports Spooktacular

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — ‘Tis the season for ghouls, ghosts or whatever you want to be!. Many children and their parents made their way to the Highlands Sports Complex for the second annual Highlands Sports Spooktacular. Parents paid eight dollars at the door, as their kids got...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Harvest Festival to celebrate local food and fall traditions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to get together and celebrate fall in the Friendly City!  Grow Ohio Valley is making the final preparations for its Harvest Festival this Saturday.  They’ve got a little something for everyone with a full day of local food, music and even games for the kids. Of course, you can’t forget […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
WEIRTON, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
washjeff.edu

Washington & Jefferson College introduces NEW Green Building & Design Institute made possible with $125,000 grant from Claude Worthington Benedum and FirstEnergy foundations.

WASHINGTON, PA (October 18, 2022)—Receiving $125,000 in grants from the Claude Worthington Benedum and FirstEnergy foundations last month, Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy & Management (CEPM) will introduce a new Green Building & Design Institute this summer. Supported by $75,000 in educational program funds from...
WASHINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County

Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Monroeville plans grand opening

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is celebrating its first Pennsylvania grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Westmoreland Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. An open house follows until 8. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. A tour of...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Trinity High School's final football game of the season in jeopardy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:29 p.m. on Oct. 20):Trinity High School will not have an opponent senior night. However, the school will go on with senior night events. Trinity High School’s final football game of the season may be in jeopardy, but senior night celebrations are not.
PITTSBURGH, PA

