WTRF
Cameron Middle School students inspired by a book volunteer in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action. An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.
WTRF
Ghouls, ghosts and beyond at the Highlands Sports Spooktacular
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — ‘Tis the season for ghouls, ghosts or whatever you want to be!. Many children and their parents made their way to the Highlands Sports Complex for the second annual Highlands Sports Spooktacular. Parents paid eight dollars at the door, as their kids got...
Wheeling Harvest Festival to celebrate local food and fall traditions
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to get together and celebrate fall in the Friendly City! Grow Ohio Valley is making the final preparations for its Harvest Festival this Saturday. They’ve got a little something for everyone with a full day of local food, music and even games for the kids. Of course, you can’t forget […]
WTRF
$500 million going towards helping Ohio communities have the resources to achieve their dreams
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited MPR Supply Chain Solutions’s 67-acre transloading facility located along the Ohio River in Bellaire today to express his interest in workforce transformation opportunities in the Ohio Valley. In his words, ‘If you want to put in $500 million in...
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Wheeling toddler who hasn’t yet had her first birthday wins a college scholarship
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling family with a set of twin toddlers and another baby on the way got a sweet surprise. On of their twins received the West Virginia SMART 529 20th Anniversary college scholarship sweepstakes. The parents, Lindsey and Dion Scripture, accepted the $20,000 check today at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge, from W. […]
washjeff.edu
Washington & Jefferson College introduces NEW Green Building & Design Institute made possible with $125,000 grant from Claude Worthington Benedum and FirstEnergy foundations.
WASHINGTON, PA (October 18, 2022)—Receiving $125,000 in grants from the Claude Worthington Benedum and FirstEnergy foundations last month, Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy & Management (CEPM) will introduce a new Green Building & Design Institute this summer. Supported by $75,000 in educational program funds from...
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County
Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Monroeville plans grand opening
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is celebrating its first Pennsylvania grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Westmoreland Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. An open house follows until 8. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. A tour of...
WTRF
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
wtae.com
LGBTQ community defends Beaver County trans youth after teacher refuses to use pronouns
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The LGBTQ community is taking a stand after a Beaver County teacher refused to refer to transgender students by their pronouns. Earlier this month, after a large showing of support for the high school biology and anatomy teacher, Daren Cusato was reinstated and allowed back on the job.
wtae.com
Trinity High School's final football game of the season in jeopardy
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:29 p.m. on Oct. 20):Trinity High School will not have an opponent senior night. However, the school will go on with senior night events. Trinity High School’s final football game of the season may be in jeopardy, but senior night celebrations are not.
