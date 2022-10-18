ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
WDTN

100 quail killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
WDTN

Morris Furniture Company Celebrating 75th Anniversary

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Company launched a $75,000 Donation Match Campaign for Pink Ribbon Girls in Honor of their 75th Anniversary. Giving back is a major part of Morris Furniture Company’s mission. To commemorate 75 years of Making Homes Great, Morris partnered with the Pink Ribbon Girls during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
WDTN

Power restored in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Montgomery County residents lost power on Wednesday, according to the AES Ohio website. On Wednesday morning, the AES Ohio Outage Map showed more than 5,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. Of these outages, 1,967 were in Englewood. As of 10:30 a.m., the map showed more than 1,600 […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WDTN

RTA bus collides with car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
WHIO Dayton

At least one injured in Dayton crash

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
WHIO Dayton

Over 100 animals killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. Over 100 animals were killed after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to battle the fire in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French says no one...
