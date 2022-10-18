Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
100 quail killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
‘Here to serve’: 2022 breaks records at Dayton Fire Department
Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department said he expects 2022 to hit well over 40,000 incidents, beating the former top year by more than 2,000.
Vance, Ryan stop in Miami Valley: The role our region plays in the election
"I just want to continue the conversation on how we build up Dayton," Ryan said. "I come from outside of Youngstown, which is very, very similar to Dayton."
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 20-23
You may be looking for an event or something fun to do with the whole family, so check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 20-23.
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
WDTN
Morris Furniture Company Celebrating 75th Anniversary
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Company launched a $75,000 Donation Match Campaign for Pink Ribbon Girls in Honor of their 75th Anniversary. Giving back is a major part of Morris Furniture Company’s mission. To commemorate 75 years of Making Homes Great, Morris partnered with the Pink Ribbon Girls during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Power restored in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Montgomery County residents lost power on Wednesday, according to the AES Ohio website. On Wednesday morning, the AES Ohio Outage Map showed more than 5,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. Of these outages, 1,967 were in Englewood. As of 10:30 a.m., the map showed more than 1,600 […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
2 children injured in New Carlisle blaze
Just before 3 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Orth Drive in New Carlisle. When crews arrived on the scene they found a home showing heavy flame.
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
RTA bus collides with car in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
At least one injured in Dayton crash
DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a crash in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning. The crash was reported in the 300 block of S. Main Street, near Community Blood Center, at 10:07 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Video from the scene showed that a...
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House
"I saw, frankly, a lack of young people in our government," Lawrence said. “I think it’s important that young people get involved and so [this] opportunity made itself present and I jumped on it.”
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
Over 100 animals killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. Over 100 animals were killed after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to battle the fire in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French says no one...
Comments / 0