ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtDZu_0idzqWmH00

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County.

Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson

The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair.

The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

I-220 temporary ramp closure begins October 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary ramp closure for Interstate 220 in Jackson. According to MDOT, the I-220 southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) in Jackson will be closed for slide repair. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors suffering from multiple water main breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day four of no water for residents on Maple Street in Jackson after a water main break this weekend. Multiple areas in the city have been affected by water main issues this week. On Wednesday, Hinds County Supervisor David Archie delivered water to residents on Maple Street. He said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire at Jackson Square Promenade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road Tuesday, October 18. Chief Patrick Armon with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said nearly 5,000 square feet of the promenade was burned. Armon also confirmed the building was owned by NBA player Erick Dampier. The cause of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lakeshore Park renamed after Bobby Cleveland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) and the Barnett Reservoir Foundation renamed the Lakeshore Park after the late Bobby Cleveland. Organizers held a public dedication ceremony on Thursday for the renaming ceremony. The park will be known as Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore. Cleveland was well-known across Mississippi for […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer. The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday. The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy