Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County.

The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair.

The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

