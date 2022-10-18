ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

First Responders Rescue Deer From Toms River Lagoon

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxooH_0idzqSFN00
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – A large deer that was trapped in a lagoon yesterday afternoon was saved by local first responders.

Around 4:30 p.m., authorities received a call that a deer was stranded in a lagoon near Ship Court.

The East Dover and Silverton Volunteer Fire Companies responded with their marine units and fire apparatus to assist and were able to successfully locate the deer. Using a marine boat, the deer was safely guided back to land near Cattus Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NL93u_0idzqSFN00
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

East Dover Fire Chief Catapano warned residents they should not attempt these rescue efforts on their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7PTV_0idzqSFN00
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

“While a deer may appear friendly, close contact with distressed wildlife may result in serious injury and harm to both the animal and the rescuer,” Catapano said.

