Lima man gets prison for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
Dayton man sentenced for drive-thru shooting
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted of a shooting at a Dayton drive-thru that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault in September. An additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
Man sentenced on drug charges
TROY – Robert Fulton, 35, of Tipp City, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions with conditions including following all laws and ordinances, random urine screens, 40 hours of community service, and treatment if necessary by Judge Stacy M. Wall with Miami County Common Pleas Court. Fulton...
1 arrested following Trotwood drug bust
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Dayton man found guilty of shooting that led to hours-long SWAT standoff
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of charges connected to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Johnny Trigg, Jr., 44, was found guilty Tuesday on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His trial had started Oct. 13.
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight
LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub. Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a...
WAYNE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENT REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER EXPOSURE
(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of drug-related incidents overnight, including one that involved a Wayne County law enforcement agent. Late Tuesday night, an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail. That officer had to be given three doses of the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and was taken to Reid Health. After the Narcan was administered, the officer was conscious and speaking. Also Tuesday night, two girls – possibly juveniles – overdosed near 17th and East Main. One was unconscious and unresponsive. Both were revived. Their current conditions have not been released.
Shooting of escaped inmate holding woman knifepoint at Mason hotel ruled justified, prosecutor says
MASON — Warren County prosecutor, David Fornshell, said it was justified that an officer fatally shot an escaped inmate who held a hostage at knifepoint in a hotel back in July, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Tactical team shoots escaped inmate holding woman at...
Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
Miami County man pleads no contest to securities, fraud, theft charges
PIQUA — A Piqua man pleaded no contest to more than a dozen felony charges involving fraudulent behavior that lasted just over six years. Scott Fries, 56, entered his plea of no contest in Miami County Common to 16 felony charges, including:. One count of engaging in a pattern...
One arrested after police seize 10K fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of drugs
Warren County suspect cut ankle monitor, considered armed and dangerous
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with extensive criminal charges is at-large after cutting his ankle monitor, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Fee is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the South Lebanon area. He cut the ankle monitor Tuesday morning, according...
Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man has pleaded no contest to 16 charges after he was accused of scamming Ohio investors. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, 56-year-old Scott Fries was accused of telling nine Ohio investors that he would place their funds in an investment account. Instead, he placed the funds into […]
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
New Montgomery Co. task force looks to battle uptick in car thefts
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple agencies in the Miami Valley have joined together to tackle the uptick in cars being stolen in the area. The Grand Theft Auto Suppression Task Force is made up of law enforcement from Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, and more, according to Major Jason Hall with Dayton Police Department.
Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather
LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
McKenzie caught after eluding police
A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
Court docs: Woman facing charges after overdosing, leaving child unattended
HARRISON, Ohio — A woman has been charged after overdosing and leaving a child unattended. Court documents allege on Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of S. State State to check on the well-being of a child. Documents say arriving officers located Amanda Denny, 33, unconscious in the...
