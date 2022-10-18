ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man sentenced for drive-thru shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted of a shooting at a Dayton drive-thru that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault in September. An additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Man sentenced on drug charges

TROY – Robert Fulton, 35, of Tipp City, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions with conditions including following all laws and ordinances, random urine screens, 40 hours of community service, and treatment if necessary by Judge Stacy M. Wall with Miami County Common Pleas Court. Fulton...
TIPP CITY, OH
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENT REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER EXPOSURE

(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of drug-related incidents overnight, including one that involved a Wayne County law enforcement agent. Late Tuesday night, an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail. That officer had to be given three doses of the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and was taken to Reid Health. After the Narcan was administered, the officer was conscious and speaking. Also Tuesday night, two girls – possibly juveniles – overdosed near 17th and East Main. One was unconscious and unresponsive. Both were revived. Their current conditions have not been released.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man has pleaded no contest to 16 charges after he was accused of scamming Ohio investors. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, 56-year-old Scott Fries was accused of telling nine Ohio investors that he would place their funds in an investment account. Instead, he placed the funds into […]
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

New Montgomery Co. task force looks to battle uptick in car thefts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple agencies in the Miami Valley have joined together to tackle the uptick in cars being stolen in the area. The Grand Theft Auto Suppression Task Force is made up of law enforcement from Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, and more, according to Major Jason Hall with Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather

LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

McKenzie caught after eluding police

A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge

A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
MECHANICSBURG, OH

