Free help with lowering household water and heating bills

Lakewood has a new program to help qualified Lakewood families lower their water and heating bills with a free energy audit that can include two free water-saving toilets and other water and energy fixture upgrades.

Lakewood is now a partner with Mile High Youth Corps to provide in-home water and energy assessments and retrofits. During the free energy audit, the following items will be assessed and potentially replaced, all free of charge:

Shower heads and faucet aerators

Up to two toilets

Thermostats

Light bulbs

Carbon monoxide/Smoke detectors

Lakewood residents interested in saving thousands of gallons of water a year and reducing their bills can visit the Mile High Youth Corps’ website at MileHighYouthCorps.org/free-install-services or call 720-974-0500, option 2.

Mile High Youth Corps hires and trains young adults to provide these free energy and water conservation measures to income-qualified homes. These adults are part of the AmeriCorps network and are certified on a variety of installations including toilets, showerheads and lighting.

The income qualifications vary by household size: