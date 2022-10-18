Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
Apartment Therapy
Here’s a Brilliant Chic-but-Cheap (Under-$100!) Backsplash Hack
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Renovating a kitchen comes with a million decisions, and an endless loop of Well, if we spend on this, we have to cut back on that. The trouble is you can quickly run out of things to cut back on.
News On 6
Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat
A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
I’m a hairdresser and this is the hairstyle that will instantly make you look ten years younger
SOME hairstyles can make you look loads older than you actually are. But knowing what to avoid and the styles that can knock years off can make a huge difference. Celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas told Express.co.uk that you you don't need to completely reinvent your look to appear younger. When...
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize
A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture of the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope, bears little resmeblence to what most humans might think of when they picture ants: the face in the photograph has red...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress
A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning
Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.
pethelpful.com
Cat 'Demands' for Her Humans to Put on Her Favorite Show
Spoiled pets are the best pets--we totally get it. We'd do nearly anything to make our fur babies happy and comfy, so when we saw this hilarious clip from @homewithmel, we couldn't get enough. Her gorgeous tuxedo cat demanded she turn the TV on, and she just had to agree!
My Family Hid The Haunting In Our Home From Me For Years. Then I Found These Photos.
“We were haunted?” I asked my mom, bewildered. “We were terrorized,” she replied.
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
intheknow.com
Bride is shamed by family for wearing ‘tacky’ secondhand wedding dress: ‘Screw those people’
A bride is being shamed by her loved ones for wearing a secondhand dress. She posted in “Wedding Shaming” in hopes that others would listen to her “rant.” She bought her dream dress for $300. It was worn once and exactly what she wanted. When people saw it, they loved the dress.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up
Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
pethelpful.com
Dog Finds Baby's Pacifier on Walk and His Reaction Is Going Viral
Dogs always find the craziest stuff on walks. If you're a dog owner, you're probably familiar with the endless sticks they pick up, or scraps of food they always find. Dogs will literally pick up anything they can get their mouth on no matter how disgusting. TikTok user @good.boy.ollie found...
pethelpful.com
Bernese Mountain Dog's Graduation From Puppy Class Annoucement Is Priceless
Everyone likes to celebrate their accomplishments. When you work hard to achievement something, it's nice to be recognized by your friends and family for your effort. One pup had a recent achievement that she was very proud of, and she got the celebration she deserved in this can't miss video!
Comments / 0