Roy Booth, charged with attacking Matthew Tidman, pleads not guilty
A man facing charges stemming from an alleged attack that left an MCI-Shirley correctional officer on life support was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning, where he pled not guilty to what prosecutors described as a “severe” and “brutal” assault. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
Charlene Casey gets 60 days in jail for causing death of 2-year-old
Charlene Casey, the South Boston woman convicted of causing the death of a toddler pedestrian in a chain reaction car crash in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, with the sentence suspended except for 60 days. Judge Katie Cook Rayburn also ordered Casey, 67, to also complete...
Charlene Casey to be sentenced for causing crash that killed 2-year-old
A South Boston woman whose negligence at the wheel, a jury found, led to the death of a toddler pedestrian will appear in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing. Charlene Casey was convicted last week in Suffolk Superior Court of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, a South Boston 2-year-old boy struck and killed during a chain reaction car crash in July of 2018.
Men who ran nationwide plot to steal ‘OG’ accounts, cryptocurrency sentenced to over two years in prison
A pair of 20-year-olds from Brockton and Rockport were each sentenced to just over two years in prison after they pleaded guilty last year to stealing more than $530,000 in cryptocurrency and valuable social media accounts. Federal Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. handed Eric Meiggs, 25, of Brockton, and Declan...
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Boston police ID person of interest in civil rights icon Jean McGuire’s stabbing
Boston police officers have identified a person of interest in their investigation of the stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights activist Jean McGuire. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that the person of interest they were seeking had been identified. No other information was released. On Oct. 19, Boston police...
Group wants all cases former Woburn police officer John Donnelly worked on dismissed
The Committee for Public Counsel Services is working to dismiss every case a former Woburn police officer was involved following allegations the man helped plan a white nationalist rally that turned deadly. John Donnelly resigned from the Woburn Police Department on Monday, just days after Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr....
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
Methuen man hit and severely injured while running across Interstate 495, police say
A 52-year-old Methuen man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while running across a highway in Tewksbury on Wednesday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police. Late Wednesday evening at 7:20 p.m., state police responded to a report of a 2006 Toyota Corolla colliding...
Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate
The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
Mayor Michelle Wu shouted down by protestors while giving updates on Mass and Cass deep clean
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had to cut her press conference short today, as protestors shouted her down criticizing her most recent move to relocate hundreds of homeless people from one area of Mass and Cass to another in order to prevent traffic issues. Mass and Cass – short for the...
How missed cybersecurity threats cost Quincy millions of dollars
The retirement board for thousands of Quincy city employees, its investment partners and a bank all missed multiple warning signs or precautionary steps that could have prevented a bad actor from fraudulently transferring millions of dollars overseas, investigators concluded in a report that underlines the cybersecurity risks hanging over the public sector.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts
Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million winner on ‘Emeralds 50x’ scratch-off
The first $4-million grand prize winner of the lottery scratch ticket “Emeralds 50x” has been revealed as Emily Bartlett. Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option as her prize and took the one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes. Bartlett plans on using some of her winnings to buy...
Leominster man revealed as first $15 million grand prize winner of ‘Millions’
A man from Leominster was announced to be the first grand-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket lottery game ‘Millions’ for $15 million. Kenneth Delgado purchased his golden ticket after work from Mr. Mike’s, a small Mobil gas station located at 280 New Lancaster Rd. in Leominster. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot, winning the grand prize in the ‘Bonus’ section of the card.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Oct. 9-15
A condo in Worcester that sold for $85,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15. In total, 280 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $458,574, $264 per square foot.
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up
An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
