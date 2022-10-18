Read full article on original website
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is coming to Ohio County Thursday. He’ll be dedicating new homes for three families there who lost their homes in the deadly December tornado. That’s happening at 2:50 p.m. We’ll have updates for you tonight on 14 News.
Road closure planned for SR 56 in Gibson County
Drivers who travel State Road 56 in Gibson County, Indiana, should be aware of an upcoming closure. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says that SR 56 will be closed near Hazleton starting Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to INDOT, the closure is to allow for a culvert replacement. The closure...
DNR Reclamation receives regional award
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana DNR Division of Reclamation (DOR) project completed at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Pike County has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually. Officials say the award was presented to...
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
Indiana Secretary of State candidate, 3 other midterm candidates deny election results
Republican Indiana Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales was one of four Indiana candidates named in a recent Washington Post article listing politicians who have questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Other Indiana candidates include Jim Banks, a Republican running for representative of Indiana’s third U.S....
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Indiana state gas tax to jump 1.1 cents in November
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will increase 1.1 cents in November. On Nov. 1, the tax will be 23.1 cents per gallon. Indiana’s average price per gallon is $4.02, according to GassBuddy. The average gas price per gallon is down nearly 15 cents from last week.
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser happening Thursday night
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - You can grab a bowl of soup for a good cause Thursday night in Owensboro. The annual fundraiser Empty Bowls will be serving up all your favorites at St. Joseph and Paul Parrish Hall. Each ticket gets you a unique hand made bowl and that warm...
EFD briefs situation at Morton Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The scene of the Morton Warehouse continued to smolder earlier this morning, even rekindling itself after the building caught fire Monday morning. Fire crews have been on the scene throughout the day extinguishing hot spots as the fire continues to burn itself out. After a fire this severe, that process could […]
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
Boil advisory issued for part of Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Ohio County Water District are making an emergency repair on a 6″ main line on Apple House Road. Officials say the moderate drought conditions is causing the ground to shift, and underground pipes do not do well under movement. They say it causes pipe failures.
