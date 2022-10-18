ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Cuyjet, Beloved Southampton Therapist, Died at 71

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Glenn S. Cuyjet saw the light in people, but it was his light that drew people to him, both for help in his work as a psychotherapist and for friendship and mentorship. Cuyjet suddenly collapsed in his home on the Shinnecock...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)

Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
danspapers.com

North Fork TV Festival Director Embraces the Future at Oct. 22 Gala

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Don’t touch that dial — the North Fork TV Festival returns with a special Greenport event this Saturday, October 22 to once again celebrate the innovative minds of present and future television. Now in its eighth year, the North Fork TV Festival is welcoming the community to join in its kickoff to a reimagined festival led by its inaugural executive director, Monica Halpert.
GREENPORT, NY
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Southold Votes to Restrict House Size

Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
SOUTHOLD, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year

The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
GREAT NECK, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Sayville’s Sangria Salute!

Legend has it that two knights, uncertain of one another’s intentions, crossed paths in the woods. Is he friend or foe? each thought. To make eye contact, these gallant knights …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
SAYVILLE, NY
danspapers.com

Peconic Bay Vineyards: Picking Grapes & Looking to the Future

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. As this year’s harvest moon rose over the East End in early September, local winemakers, like Peconic Bay Vineyards, were immersed in an annual ritual that began on the North Fork almost 50 years ago. The process of shepherding the...
CUTCHOGUE, NY
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op to Open in Huntington, New York in Summer 2023

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, New York in summer 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snowsports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Patchogue resident channels her grief into creative expression

Few circumstances in life are more devastating than losing a loved one unexpectedly. This sorrow was compounded for lifelong Patchogue resident and nature photographer Lorraine Amodeo-Luchese, when …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
PATCHOGUE, NY
danspapers.com

Making Waves: Westhampton Beach Is on Fire — with Julienne Penza, Albert Garcia, Marc Schneier

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Executive Director Julienne Penza, Garcia Jewelry Owner Albert Garcia and Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue and Jack’s House.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Nestled in Cutchogue with an endless backyard

This week’s Dream Home is perched on nearly one acre of property, but, it’s the location that gives this home the feeling of an endless backyard. “This home is set right on the 17th hole of the North Fork Country Club so there is no delineation for where the backyard ends and the golf course begins, hence the ‘infinity backyard’,” said listing agent Kate DiGregorio of Corcoran.
CUTCHOGUE, NY

