Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
danspapers.com
Glenn Cuyjet, Beloved Southampton Therapist, Died at 71
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Glenn S. Cuyjet saw the light in people, but it was his light that drew people to him, both for help in his work as a psychotherapist and for friendship and mentorship. Cuyjet suddenly collapsed in his home on the Shinnecock...
'The Support Will Never Be Forgotten': Popular Pickle Shop In Rocky Point Prepares For Closure
A popular Long Island store that specializes in pickles will close its doors in the coming months. Pickle Packin' Papa in Rocky Point will permanently close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owner announced in a message to customers on Monday, Oct. 10. "As of 12/31/22 at 5pm...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy
The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)
Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
danspapers.com
North Fork TV Festival Director Embraces the Future at Oct. 22 Gala
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Don’t touch that dial — the North Fork TV Festival returns with a special Greenport event this Saturday, October 22 to once again celebrate the innovative minds of present and future television. Now in its eighth year, the North Fork TV Festival is welcoming the community to join in its kickoff to a reimagined festival led by its inaugural executive director, Monica Halpert.
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
longisland.com
The Cajun Bucket: West Hempstead Eatery Capturing the Taste Buds of Long Islanders
When it comes to dining out, one of the most popular types of restaurant today on Long Island are those that specialize in Cajun seafood, and when you ask anyone where the best eateries are to procure this tasty fare, one name keeps coming up: The Cajun Bucket in West Hempstead, NY.
27east.com
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
danspapers.com
Dan’s Cover Artist John Joseph Hanright Explores Love in ‘Super Hot’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. For our breast cancer awareness cover, we turned to Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill, owners of The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton, who were kind enough to provide us with this lovely piece, “Super Hot,” by John Joseph Hanright.
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes to Restrict House Size
Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
suffolkcountynews.net
Sayville’s Sangria Salute!
Legend has it that two knights, uncertain of one another’s intentions, crossed paths in the woods. Is he friend or foe? each thought. To make eye contact, these gallant knights …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
danspapers.com
Peconic Bay Vineyards: Picking Grapes & Looking to the Future
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. As this year’s harvest moon rose over the East End in early September, local winemakers, like Peconic Bay Vineyards, were immersed in an annual ritual that began on the North Fork almost 50 years ago. The process of shepherding the...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op to Open in Huntington, New York in Summer 2023
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, New York in summer 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snowsports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue resident channels her grief into creative expression
Few circumstances in life are more devastating than losing a loved one unexpectedly. This sorrow was compounded for lifelong Patchogue resident and nature photographer Lorraine Amodeo-Luchese, when …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
27east.com
Judge Says East Hampton Town Cannot ‘Close’ Airport or Limit Flights
A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and reclassify it as a private airport — even though the FAA has already reclassified it... more. SAG HARBOR — On October 14, around 6:48 p.m., a woman reported to Village Police that people were...
danspapers.com
Making Waves: Westhampton Beach Is on Fire — with Julienne Penza, Albert Garcia, Marc Schneier
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Executive Director Julienne Penza, Garcia Jewelry Owner Albert Garcia and Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue and Jack’s House.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Nestled in Cutchogue with an endless backyard
This week’s Dream Home is perched on nearly one acre of property, but, it’s the location that gives this home the feeling of an endless backyard. “This home is set right on the 17th hole of the North Fork Country Club so there is no delineation for where the backyard ends and the golf course begins, hence the ‘infinity backyard’,” said listing agent Kate DiGregorio of Corcoran.
Comments / 1