Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents

The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course

Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
The Independent

Fox News suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source acquitted

A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI. A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.
GEORGIA STATE

