FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
texarkanafyi.com
The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana
That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
What Texarkana Restaurant Has The Most Scrumptious Breakfast?
We wanted to know what Texarkana restaurant has the best breakfast and your answers didn't disappoint. Yesterday on the Power 95-9 Facebook page we asked you, our listeners, and followers what Texarkana restaurant had the best breakfast, and after your comments and messages here are the top 5. 5. Golden...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
ktalnews.com
Pony walks up to emergency room, appears pregnant
Springhill, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency room clerk Lydia Box was sitting at the front desk of Springhill Medical Center on Sunday morning when “one of the housekeepers came running in and said there’s a Shetland pony outside,” Box told KTAL NBC News 6. Susie Goodner, a...
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight
South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel
The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some customers of Mims Water Supply due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a damaged line on State Highway 155 N. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers along State Highway 155 N,...
ktalnews.com
Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?
The coldest air in over seven months is on the way Tuesday night with freezing temperatures possible over much of the ArkLaTex. The cold won’t stick around long with highs returning to the 80s by the end of the week. Rain could return early next week. One of our...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, October 18, 2022: Scooter’s Coffee coming to East Main Street
Construction fence has gone up in the half-acre lot between Burger King and McDonalds in the University Plaza shopping center. It will become a new franchise location for Scooter’s Coffee. We asked the company for a confirmation and received the following response: “We are so excited for our new location in Magnolia! Depending on construction and training, we hope to open this location within the first few months of 2023. We don't have any further details at this time, but please reach out again in a few months and we may have more information.” The company is advertising on its website for a store manager at the street address of the restaurant pad location. Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, NE. It operates 662-square-foot stores at about 500 drive-through-only locations, mostly in the Midwest. Hot and cold drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas are Scooter’s forte, but it also sells muffins, burritos and breakfast-type sandwiches. A franchisee has a location under construction on Richmond Road in Texarkana. Presently, Scooter’s has four Arkansas locations – three in the Fayetteville-Rogers area and one in Harrison. More are coming to Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the company website.
ktoy1047.com
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
ktalnews.com
Parents learn social media dangers at Bossier “Protecting Our Kids” forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office, the Bossier City Marshals Internet Crimes Task Force, Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Bossier Public Schools, and parents gathered Monday for an adult-only conversation about protecting children against online dangers. Stakeholders packed the Bossier...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
ktalnews.com
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
