‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
Trans woman featured in Ulta's podcast has people boycotting the beauty store
Ulta Beauty's brand new podcast, "The Beauty Of..." launched just last month, and seems to have gotten itself into heavy criticism already. Hosted by gender-fluid celeb hairstylist David Lopez, the show is based upon "iconic guests as they go beneath the surface of nontraditional beauty topics."
I’m a hairdresser and this is the hairstyle that will instantly make you look ten years younger
SOME hairstyles can make you look loads older than you actually are. But knowing what to avoid and the styles that can knock years off can make a huge difference. Celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas told Express.co.uk that you you don't need to completely reinvent your look to appear younger. When...
Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New ‘Beautiful’ Music Video Focused On The Impact Of Social Media On Teens
It’s no secret that the current generation is facing obstacles that parents have never faced before, including the complex impacts of social media during the critical teenaged years. Singer Christina Aguilera, who is now a mom herself to Max, 14, and Summer Rain, 8, debuted a new version of...
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral as she shares anti-ageing eye cream that instantly smooths fine lines
We're all looking for a miracle product that will instantly smooth anything we need smoothing and blur anything we want blurred. However, such a product seems too good to be true, right?. But one TikTok user has absolutely blown up as she showed an eye cream that had instant results.
Meghan Markle Told Paris Hilton The Relatable Reason She Quit Deal Or No Deal
Despite the lengthy wait for it to materialize, the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, "Archetypes," has proven to be a massive hit. In fact, Meghan Markle even gave Joe Rogan a run for his money when she knocked him off the top of the streaming charts, as reported by The Wrap. Thus far, she's had lively chats with the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Constance Wu (via Deadline).
Grazia
TikTok ‘TradWives’ Are Romanticising An Era Where Sexism And Racism Ruled
The Tradwife movement is one that has seemingly passed me by. I would occasionally see on my Instagram page pictures of old-fashioned cottages and gardens. Women standing over perfect dinner tables with loaves of homemade bread, but I didn’t become aware of the so-called ‘trad wife’ trend until I saw Stacey Dooley stay with a family who followed the lifestyle, as part of her documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, and my interest was piqued.
What Is 'Mascara Cocktailing' All About?
We know that countless beauty enthusiasts enjoy using mascara to enhance their eyelashes. And we love sipping on cocktails to unwind and get the party started after working all week. But who would've thought that "mascara" and "cocktail" — or in this case, "cocktailing" — would ever be used in the same sentence, let alone become a trend? No, we're not talking about the best mascaras for natural-looking lashes or the best cocktails to spice up your next office party. We're talking about the makeup technique that involves using more than one mascara stick for luxurious-looking lashes.
How To Wear Fake Eyelashes With Glasses
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Anyone who has tried to wear glasses with a full set of falsies has experienced the struggle (and annoyance) of the lashes pressing up against the lenses. You're either forced to wear your glasses unnaturally lower than where they should sit on the bridge of your nose just so you can blink comfortably, or you can't wear any false lashes at all. That doesn't seem fair. Why should anybody have to choose between being able to see and wearing their favorite pair of false lashes?
Meghan Markle Tells Fans About The American Fast Food Chain That Prince Harry Can't Get Enough Of
We'll probably never know why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really left the royal family but suffice it to say they'd had enough. As The Guardian reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially wanted a "half-in, half-out role," but the queen told them in no uncertain terms the couple was either fully in or out. In an excerpt from her book, "The New Royals," (via Vanity Fair), royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that the queen was "very hurt" when they decided to leave.
Social Media Has Made Teen Friendships More Stressful
Technology has transformed friendships for teens—and it's becoming a huge burden to bear. Here's how parents can help.
This TikToker Is Shattering The Ideal That Woman Need to Dress a Certain Way in Their Fifties: ‘This is 52’
If there’s one thing we absolutely adore, it’s when powerful women say society can’t bring them down, express themselves freely, and give a big middle finger to ageism. Many people on TikTok have been embracing this, with many creating accounts solely to break down the ageist barriers society has put on the fashion industry. In case you haven’t noticed, society definitely has some weird restrictions on fashion. Chances are you’ve heard someone say, “You can’t wear that at your age.” It’s 2022, and it’s about time that phrase is retired, and this TikToker agrees. In this iconic video, we see creator @tingmystyle...
