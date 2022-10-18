Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin. All the family members have...
WSAW
Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WSAW
UPDATE: Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Stevens Point, Wis. All the family members have...
WSAW
Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WSAW
Wilke’s Dairy Farm bouncing back from tough pumpkin harvest last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of the year when families come out to local farms to grab their favorite pumpkin. After a rough 2021, Wilke’s Dairy Farm in Wausau says they’re seeing a fruitful harvest. “This is probably one of the best crops we’ve had....
WSAW
Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1956, 12 black teenagers, who became known as “The Clinton 12,” attended the first integrated public high school in Tennessee. Before that, the students were told to go to school 20 miles away. On Oct. 25, one of those students will share her...
WSAW
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
WSAW
RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training
CHILI, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the agriculture industry, you are 8-10 times more likely to die on the job than the average U.S. worker. But for RF-Dash and the National Farm Medicine Center, their mission is to prevent those fatalities from ever occurring in the first place.
WSAW
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine area teams qualified for state cross country, while many other athletes punched their ticket to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. At the Pacelli and SPASH cross country sectional, both D1 boys and girls took to the course. In D1 girls, Sara...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
WSAW
Northwestern Ave. in Weston to close on Oct. 25 for culvert replacement
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The village of Weston will be closing Northwestern Avenue to all through traffic for the replacement of a cross culvert located approximately one mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Road. The road closure is expected to happen Oct. 25-27. The culvert is located approximately...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: One last warm October weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend on Saturday, breezy, and warm. Highs rebounding into the low to mid 70s. Sunshine mixing with increasing clouds on Sunday, still warm. Highs in the low 70s. Our next weather maker will be a slow-moving cold front, which...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm Sunday, much needed rain early in the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are moving toward the later stages of October and the days of warm weather will become less likely in the weeks ahead. No less, Sunday is the day to take advantage of the sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, along with a southerly breeze. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
