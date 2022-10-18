Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 18
What does one do when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and you want something else to watch? Watch Amazon Prime Video's other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, apparently. The Wheel of Time has rejoined Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows just days after The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season, as those who got a Prime subscription tour the rest of what's available. (You could also check out our list of the best shows to watch on Prime Video!) The rest of the list is perfectly stable, with no changes.
Despite Football’s Big September Debut, Broadcast And Cable TV Viewing Still Didn’t Equal Streaming During The Month, Nielsen Says
Despite strong tune-in for the start of the NFL and college football seasons, broadcast and cable TV viewership still didn’t measure up to streaming in the month of September, Nielsen said. The firm’s monthly edition of The Gauge, released this morning, has streaming as a category at 36.9% of overall viewing, compared with cable at 33.8% and broadcast at 24.2%. The broadcast category surged more than 12% in September, driven by a massive 222% uptick in sports viewing as NFL and college games continued to set records. The news was less upbeat on the cable side. Despite a 40% increase in...
Amazon plans to stream a Black Friday NFL game starting in 2023
If Thanksgiving Day football isn’t enough, Amazon and the NFL want to create a new tradition by airing a Black Friday football game starting next year (via Deadline). The game will take place on November 24th, 2023, at 3PM ET, but it’s too soon to know which teams will be playing.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Where to Watch and Stream King of Katoren Free Online
Cast: Abbey Hoes Glenn Durfort Frits Lambrechts Mingus Dagelet Urmie Plein. The seventeen year old Stach is faced with five impossible assignments he has to complete in order to become king. Things do not go as easily as the boisterous Stach had expected, especially when he is confronted with matters of life and death.
the next premiere with a Westworld touch arrives on Amazon
Science fiction continues to have its pull and proof of this is that there are many releases that we continue to see both in the cinema and on TV related to this theme. The latest addition to the genre is The Peripherala sci fi futuristic From creators of Westworld which opens in a few days on the Amazon content platform. This is everything you need to know (and see) about the next big series that could be on everyone’s lips. Qualities for it, of course, are not lacking.
