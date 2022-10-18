Read full article on original website
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Boston Celtics honor Bill Russell before going on to beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in first regular season game since the NBA legend's passing as they pay tribute to 'a true champion, both on and off the floor'
As the Boston Celtics helped to officially open the NBA season in their home game at TD Garden, they began by paying tribute to the greatest player in franchise history - Bill Russell. Russell, a pioneer for African Americans in the sport and an NBA Hall of Famer, passed away...
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory
Many thought that following the scandal and controversy that the Boston Celtics dealt with before the season, they would start the year off shaky. They were playing a revamped Philadelphia 76ers roster, too, with James Harden looking a lot more like his old self than he has in a while. But despite all the turmoil following the Ime Udoka situation, Boston started the season with a win, pulling away in the 3rd quarter and then seeing it through to win comfortably.
Wyc Grousbeck said Danny Ainge tried to poach Joe Mazzulla to Jazz, but blocked move
Before Joe Mazzulla picked up his first-ever win leading the Celtics as interim coach, he almost didn’t get that opportunity. When the Jazz and Danny Ainge were looking for a new head coach this past offseason, they landed on C’s assistant Will Hardy to lead a rebuild in Utah. Mazzulla was part of the interview process as one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the league, which is why Ainge wanted to poach him to the Jazz.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a new mantra after statement win
It took only one game for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics to find their rally cry. "We’re not taking no mess this year." Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Jaylen Brown, he of the energy-shifting proclamation that became last year’s mantra, delivered that line...
James Harden Brushes Off Stellar Season Debut vs. Celtics
A solid scoring night in a loss meant nothing to James Harden.
NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats
Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?
Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon scores 16 points in Boston Celtics debut
For the Boston Celtics to return to the NBA Finals and win it, they know they needed to add depth, add a player who can deliver a bit of everything against some of the fiercest competition. That guy may just end up being UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon. The 29-year-old...
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
