WAC Media Day: How Utah Tech and Southern Utah are approaching the 2022-23 season

On Tuesday morning, Utah Tech and Southern Utah men’s basketball kicked off the Western Athletic Conference basketball schedule with Media Day.

The two schools will now be in-conference foes in what is expected to be a loaded and balanced WAC field that boasts a handful of teams that could not only win the conference, but sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

Both teams were selected to be in the bottom half of the conference as Monday’s media and coaches’ polls were released.

Each side lost key pieces from last year’s teams but return the majority of their starters and a couple of key bench pieces.

Utah Tech’s continued rise in the D-I ranks was aided by a large freshman class, while Southern Utah looked to squeeze one final run out of its core, adding pieces through the transfer portal to bolster the roster.

Southern Utah opens on the road at the University of New Mexico on Nov. 7, while Utah Tech hits the road to play Nevada.

First-time eligible for WAC Tournament vs. first season in the WAC

Both clubs enter with hopes of playing in their first-ever WAC Tournament.

This year, the Trailblazers are postseason eligible for the first time after the conference granted Utah Tech postseason eligibility in June.

In their two years of Division I play, Utah Tech has compiled a record of 21-31 overall and 10-22 in the WAC.

“That’s huge for us. We’re excited to be able to do that,” said head coach Jon Judkins. “The last couple of years it’s been hard to keep our guys motivated; what are they playing for? You kind of knew when your last game was going to be, where now we don’t have that, and our goal is to get to the WAC Tournament and do some damage.”

Judkins’ team certainly has the capability to do some damage once the tournament arrives.

Last year the Trailblazers played eventual WAC champion New Mexico State tough twice and earned splits against Grand Canyon and Utah Valley.

It’s been a decades-long process to get to where the Trailblazers are currently at.

Making the jump from a JUCO school to Division II, and now to Division I. Throw in a name change to boot and the program has completely changed its image in the past ten years.

“It’s been hard, I won’t lie to you,” Judkins said. “It’s been a tough thing to do but our community has been great, and I think the Division I thing has helped a lot. The Division II thing was probably harder going from a top JUCO program to a D-II that nobody knew who the schools were. It was a tough move there, but Division I is a lot better because they know who we’re playing.”

In their first year in the WAC, head coach Todd Simon’s team was picked to finish 9th in the conference after a pair of impressive years to close out their Big Sky tenure.

“I’m very excited just to see new faces, play against new teams, see different places, it’ll be a lot of fun,” said senior forward Maizen Fausett. “The physicality — I’ve heard a lot about it, I’ve watched a little bit of it and the teams are definitely going to be more physical, which I like.”

Over the past two seasons, SUU won the Big Sky regular season title in 2021, while finishing 2nd in 2022.

Replacing star players

Utah Tech and Southern Utah both lost the lifeblood and heartbeat of their teams last year in Hunter Schofield and John Knight III, respectively.

Knight III led the Southern Utah offense at the point guard spot, averaging over 14 points and four rebounds per game while leading SUU with 142 assists last year.

His high-flying ability and lightning-quick step led to plenty of easy layups and dunks in the lane while pushing Southern Utah’s tempo.

In losing Knight III and Dre Marin, the Thunderbirds will be looking to replace two key backcourt pieces.

SUU brought in a handful of guards through the transfer portal to combat the losses.

Felix Lemetti (Fairfield), Deng Dut (Wyoming), Drake Allen (Snow College), Cam Healy (Central Michigan), and Zion Young (Oakland University) all transferred in.

"They're good players,” said Simon on adding Allen and Healy. “I think we have 15-plus really good players in this program. It's going to be a dogfight, but our depth is going to be a strength of ours… We have a lot of expectations for them.”

Healy has hit over 250 career three-pointers and has knocked down 60 or more threes in three seasons while shooting 37.5% from distance.

“He’s certainly a guy that we have high expectations for and a guy that can hit 6-10 threes in this system when he catches fire,” Simon said.

Dee Barnes also made his return to SUU after announcing his transfer to Saint Peter’s this spring.

Schofield was one of the mainstays for head coach Jon Judkins as Utah Tech made the jump to D-I, averaging 15.0 points per game and 6.3 rebounds as a senior last year, being named to the All-WAC First Team.

Idaho transfer Tanner Christensen and sophomore Trey Edmonds will both get opportunities to offset the loss of Schofield.

“He’s fit in real nice,” said Judkins of Christensen. “He’s a lot different than Hunter. He’s more back-to-the-basket, strong moves, finish at the rim. Hunter was more of a stretch four playing the five position… It’s a tough one to fill. There’s never going to be an easy way.”

Christensen started all but one game in 2021-22 for Idaho, averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Frank Staine and Cam Gooden spoke highly of Edmonds and his potential.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” said Gooden. “Whatever he chooses to do with his potential, his God-given talent, the sky’s the limit for him. I’m so excited and proud of what he’s done.”

Returning core pieces

Outside of losing Schofield, Judkins returns four starters with multiple years of experience.

Gooden returns as the top scorer and commander of the Trailblazer offense.

Two-way force Dancell Leter is back into the fold for Judkins, posting 10.3 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. Leter was arguably the Trailblazers’ top shooter last year, connecting on 36% of his threes on just 60 attempts.

Staine showed flashes of stardom throughout last year, and should be a larger part of the offense for Utah Tech.

“I’ve gained about 10-15 pounds of muscle,” said Staine. “I think health is probably my biggest thing and then obviously coach wants me to shoot it better, produce more on the offensive end. I’m ready to do that.”

Isaiah Pope started down the stretch for Judkins, tallying 5.6 points per game.

Sophomore Noa Gonsalves saw his playing time increase throughout the season as a key freshman bench piece along with Edmonds.

For Simon — despite all the additions — his team will still lean heavily on Tevian Jones, Maizen Fausett, and Harrison Butler.

“They’ve seen the whole turnaround,” said Simon. “It was some kind of tough times there for 10-15 years of trying to get the thing going and these guys kind of came along and helped amplify the program and get it going. And so their legacy here is winning the Big Sky title and (Fausett and Butler) are 1-2 in rebounding history of our D-I existence, which is 30 years, and 1,000-point scorers.”

All three could have moved on from Cedar City, but all made their return for one final run.

“One of the biggest things was coming up short on some of our goals as a team,” Fausett said. “I think coming back we can reach some of those goals.”

Jones was named to the All-WAC Preseason First Team, while Fausett was a Second Team selection.

Fausett posted averages of 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, garnering Big Sky Third Team honors.

Butler served as a do-it-all sparkplug off the bench. Butler’s energy fueled more than a handful of SUU rallies, and his versatility allowed him to play in any lineup for Simon.

Fausett and Butler have shared the floor at the American First Event Center for four straight seasons.

“We’ve become close over the years,” said Barnes. “I know where he’s going to be and I know what he’s going to do so I think we’ve built a big target on [our backs] because our chemistry is really good together.”

Starting center Jason Spurgin also returns for his junior season. Spurgin saw his production spike in the second half of the season, scoring double figures in five of Southern Utah’s last seven games.

Playing each other in the WAC

The two clubs met twice last year as out-of-conference foes, and split the pair, with each side winning in their home gym.

The Trailblazers stunned the Big Sky favorites 83-76 at the Burns Arena on Nov. 12 behind 29 points from Schofield. Staine had 11 off the bench while Gooden had ten.

Marin and Knight III carried the offense for SUU, but the Trailblazer home crowd made the difference.

“It’s big for me, I’m a big crowd guy whether it’s hostile or friendly,” said Butler. “I think it’s fun. It definitely adds another factor to the game. [Utah Tech] last year, they got us, but their crowd was super fun so I’m excited to see what they bring this year.”

The Thunderbirds got the better of their in-state foe with an 87-59 win at the America First Event Center.

This time it was Jones and Fausett who combined for 35 points as SUU dominated from the opening jump.

“I think it’ll just add some juice to that rivalry game,” said Gooden. “We get to see them two times again this year so I’m looking forward to it and it will be another good game.”

Leter and Gooden were the lone Trailblazers in double figures in the loss.

“That’s one of our highlighted games,” said Judkins. “It’s great for us but it’s great for our community and their community. It’s a game we’ve always wanted to play and now with them joining the WAC, it's going to make it more of a rival game for us. That’s going to be a big, big game.”

