Read full article on original website
Related
PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles now being tested, says rumour
Sony and Microsoft have reportedly sent devkits for new consoles to studios
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
New York Post
These Samsung TVs are discounted during Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
This week, we’re all about the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Specifically, we’re looking into the hot deals on electronics you can pick up during the 48-hour discount window (on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, to be exact). We’re so glad to see Samsung TVs on sale during...
Kensington launches rugged Surface Pro 9 with full access to ports
Kensington just launched a rugged case for the Surface Pro 9. It provides full access to ports, allows the 2-in-1's kickstand to fully articulate, and provides military-grade drop protection.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Digital Trends
KEF takes a swing at Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser with its first wireless ANC headphones
KEF, the British audio brand best known for its high-end speakers, has launched the Mu7, its first set of premium, wireless noise-canceling headphones. They’re priced at $400 and come in two slightly different color tones: silver gray, and charcoal gray. For the moment, they’re only available at KEF’s website.
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony has revamped its top-of-the-range wireless headphones – but do they still set the bar at this price?
TechRadar
The LG A1 OLED TV is Black Friday cheap at just $646.99
If you want to buy a premium OLED display on a budget, then we've got the deal for you. Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has just dropped LG's 48-ich A1 OLED TV to $646.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic value for an OLED display.
Apple Insider
LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content
The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software that also powers LG smart TVs. It includes various streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as a smart home dashboard for controlling some connected smart accessories. The monitor also supports AirPlay 2, an upgrade...
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
yankodesign.com
Turtle Beach Atom Controller’s ingenious split two-piece design takes mobile gaming on Android to new level
There is a reason why Backbone controller rides at the pinnacle of the mobile gaming industry. It is not just the ability to turn a phone into a PlayStation portable to play compatible titles. That’s because the gaming controller snaps to any Android phone or an iPhone with equal dexterity. This is one trick that most such controllers, made to turn a phone into a portable gaming mega-device imbibe.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 is the world's latest Dimensity 9000 Plus-, Android 13- and 5,000mAh battery-powered smartphone
IQOO has used most of the Neo7's upgrades over its 6-series predecessor up for the new smartphone's teasers already; nevertheless, the brand has of course not mssed the opportunity of its official launch to re-hype its combination of a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and "Pro+" dedicated chipset for its FHD+ 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, not to mention the step up to 120W charging for its large battery.
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
Anker SoundCore VR P10 Review: Comfortable, Adjustable Earbuds That Work Great for VR Gaming and More
I do a lot of VR gaming. I’ve always been a fan of the concept, so getting my hands on a Quest 2 was a huge stepping point forward for the hobby. There’s just one downside: it’s not exactly easy to use earbuds or headphones while playing VR games. Sure, it’s possible, but there are always a few hitches. The Quest 2 is notorious for introducing audio lag for most audio devices; it’s often better just to use the built-in speakers, which offer surprisingly good quality. When Anker sent over the Soundcore VR P10 wireless earbuds for me to try out, I...
Android Headlines
Samsung Finally Opens Android 13 Beta For Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta is finally available for its latest foldables. The company has opened the One UI 5.0 beta program for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The update is already available in the US, the UK, South Korea, and India (via). The beta program may go live in a few more markets in the coming days.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s iPad Air, LG’s OLED C1 Series OLED 4K smart TV, and more
Today’s best deals start with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a 13 percent discount that will get you a total of $80 savings on the entry-level storage option that comes with 64GB of space. In other words, you can get your new iPad Air for just $519. In addition, this model comes with a 10.9-inch display, WiFi-only support, an all-day battery, Apple’s first-generation M1 processor, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio.
Black Friday VR headset deals 2022 - make the most of this year's sale
Black Friday VR headset deals are coming up, so here's how to take advantage of this year's offers
GamesRadar
The terrific Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV is still at a lowest ever price right now
The Sony A95K is still at its lowest-ever price in Amazon's OLED TV deals - on both sizes of television.
Comments / 0