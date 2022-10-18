Read full article on original website
Red Wings: Jakub Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
According to reports, Detroit Red Wings F Jakub Vrana has been placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. After putting up 2 points for the Detroit Red Wings in their first two games of the 2022-23 season, forward Jakub Vrana missed Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 18 Including Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators.
Yardbarker
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sizeable Trio Have Formed an Identity Line
“Treesome”, “Big Boy Line”, “Redwoods”, “The Viking Line”, “The Skyline”…. Call the Detroit Red Wings’ third line whatever you want, but what cannot be debated is the impact the towering trio has had in the early part of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
FOX Sports
Central Division foes meet as Avalanche host the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Central Division action on Wednesday. Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 308 total goals a...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady reiterates commitment to the game despite Buccaneers' struggles: 'No retirement in my future'
Two years after arriving in Tampa and immediately guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, Tom Brady is enduring one of his toughest seasons in recent memory. Not only has the 45-year-old quarterback endured tabloid gossip about his life away from football, but he's struggled to consistently elevate an injury-riddled supporting cast during a 3-3 start. Even so, Brady is happily committed to the game, preaching optimism about the rest of the 2022 season and telling reporters Thursday that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes trio of helpers
Tarasenko produced three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. After a two-goal effort in the Blues' opener, Tarasenko played provider in the second game of the season. Two of his assists were primary, including on Justin Faulk's game-winner 2:10 into overtime. With five points, a plus-4 rating and eight shots on net through two contests, Tarasenko is showing that his career-best 82-point effort from last season was no fluke.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Missing third straight game
Prater (hip) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints. Prater thus will miss a third contest in a row as he tends to a right hip injury. This time around, Rodrigo Blankenship instead of Matt Ammendola will handle placekicking duties for the Cardinals. Prater will look to rest up for the Cardinals' next outing Sunday, Oct. 30 in Minnesota.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener
Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Season-high eight stops in win
Recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Moreau played every single defensive snap for the first time during the campaign and recorded a season-high eight tackles, finishing second on the team behind Xavier McKinney. Through his first five appearances with the Giants, the veteran cornerback has totaled 18 tackles and three pass defenses across 206 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
