Houston, TX

CBS Sports

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003

A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday

McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener

Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener

Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice

Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Return to Planet Orange

Trust seemed to come in abundance on Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns. On the court, Suns guard Devin Booker trusted newcomer Damion Lee twice in crunchtime as Phoenix eventually pulled away from ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Lady Devils Cruise Into Region Final

For the first time this season, the Greeneville girls soccer team has surpassed the .500 mark in the win column. Greeneville needed just 63 minutes to get there and keep its season alive, defeating Grainger 9-0 at Fox Field in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round. So dominant were the Lady Devils (11-10) that by halftime, they’d outshot Grainger 29-0, with 22 of those shots coming on goal. Greeneville finished with...
GREENEVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets two helpers again

Kucherov dished out two assists Tuesday, but the Lightning fell to the Flyers 3-2. Kucherov, who had two assists against the Penguins on Saturday, matched the effort by the 4:12 mark of the second period Tuesday. The 29-year-old right winger earned helpers on the two markers by linemate Steven Stamkos. Kucherov, who scored at least 30 goals in five of his first eight seasons, has yet to score and was not overly active Tuesday. He compiled zero shots on goal and hits and had a rating of minus-1.

