Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from continued criticism: 'The dialog around our game is just so toxic'
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has received a show of support from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In the newest episode of his "The ETCs" podcast with Boardroom, Durant said criticism of Westbrook has gone too far and called the current media climate "toxic." The Nets star's...
CBS Sports
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
CBS Sports
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003
A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stars in season opener
Jokic produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP looked as dominant as he's been over the last few seasons, and while he showed efficiency as a scorer while also displaying his well-known ability to contribute across the board in other categories, that wasn't enough to carry Denver to victory in the season opener. Despite the loss, these kinds of performances shouldn't surprise anyone given how good he's been over the past two seasons, and it wouldn't be shocking if this is a low standard for his outputs to come.
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
CBS Sports
Viral James Harden-Marcus Smart opening-night sequence epitomizes exactly why some people hate NBA basketball
The 2022-23 NBA season officially began on Tuesday night with two entertaining games featuring four of the league's most popular franchises. There was plenty for basketball fans to appreciate and analyze following a very long night of programming, but there was one play that caught the eye of fans across the globe for all the wrong reasons.
CBS Sports
NBA opening nights: Zion Williamson a force in return, Ben Simmons not so much; LeBron not enough for Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. After Boston defeated Philadelphia and the Warriors walloped the Lakers on Tuesday, we saw a full slate of games on Wednesday night. Here are some of the biggest opening-night(s) headlines with just two teams (Clippers and Bucks) yet to play a game. Zion, Ingram...
Return to Planet Orange
Trust seemed to come in abundance on Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns. On the court, Suns guard Devin Booker trusted newcomer Damion Lee twice in crunchtime as Phoenix eventually pulled away from ...
LeBron James Reacts to Death of Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown
The Lakers star often played alongside the referee during his 20-year career in the league.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
Collierville, Briarcrest, Houston all win at state volleyball tournament
Collierville advances to face a strong Cleveland High team Thursday at 2:30 p.m., and Briarcrest moves to final at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star to miss season opener vs. Heat due to left knee management
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will not play in the team's season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night due to left knee management, according to the team. LaVine will likely not make his debut until the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania.
Lady Devils Cruise Into Region Final
For the first time this season, the Greeneville girls soccer team has surpassed the .500 mark in the win column. Greeneville needed just 63 minutes to get there and keep its season alive, defeating Grainger 9-0 at Fox Field in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round. So dominant were the Lady Devils (11-10) that by halftime, they’d outshot Grainger 29-0, with 22 of those shots coming on goal. Greeneville finished with...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets two helpers again
Kucherov dished out two assists Tuesday, but the Lightning fell to the Flyers 3-2. Kucherov, who had two assists against the Penguins on Saturday, matched the effort by the 4:12 mark of the second period Tuesday. The 29-year-old right winger earned helpers on the two markers by linemate Steven Stamkos. Kucherov, who scored at least 30 goals in five of his first eight seasons, has yet to score and was not overly active Tuesday. He compiled zero shots on goal and hits and had a rating of minus-1.
Comments / 0