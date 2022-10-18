Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Google introduces a revamped Family Link app along with a web version
The company first introduced Family Link in 2017 to allow parents to monitor and set limits on children’s screen time and app usage. It also allows guardians to lock children’s Android and Chromebook devices at a set “bedtime.” Google updated the parental control platform with pandemic-related features like the “always allowed” app for learning last year.
Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'
According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
How to use Google Maps on Pixel Watch
There's an all-new Google Maps available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch. And it couldn't be easier to use, so you can see where your next turn is right from your wrist.
Gizmodo
Google's Latest Android Messaging Update Has Some iMessage Vibes
Google is turning the Messages app into its own bonafide variation on iMessages. The company’s announcement details a bundle of features coming to the Android app, including emoji reactions for iPhone users and voice message transcriptions. But the kicker is that some of the new abilities are only available to other Android users. Sound familiar?
Gizmodo
Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps
For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises
Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner
AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
DuckDuckGo Takes Shot At Google's Incognito Mode As It Launches New Browser
DuckDuckGo has debuted into the desktop browsing ecosystem with a new web browser as an open beta test. What Happened: DuckDuckGo on Tuesday rolled out a new web browser with built-in protections for Mac and said that beta to make the Internet “less creepy and less cluttered.”. It subsequently...
Google rolls out its online ad control hub to users globally
Google's My Ad Center is now available to all users worldwide, allowing them to control the types of ads that appear as they browse Google-owned platforms.
Google Search revamp makes it easier to identify the sites appearing in search results
Google is changing the way it displays search results on mobile, adding site names and favicons to each item.
Engadget
Google is rolling out Chrome improvements on Android tablets today
The company is preparing for the Pixel Tablet's launch next year. The home security hogging all the awards. Google has turned its attention to tablets with today's Chrome on Android update, which focuses on improving tab navigation. The update introduces a side-by-side tab design that makes swapping open pages easier, and an auto-scroll back feature that brings you directly to your previous tab. When tabs become too small, the new Chrome on Android will get rid of the close button on each one, hopefully preventing accidental exits. There's also a new visual tab layout, which organizes tabs in a grid with a preview of each page.
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg really wants iPhone users to shift to WhatsApp
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A campaign from Meta-owned WhatsApp saysiMessage is less secure, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushing incorrect claims about the Apple messaging service. An advertisement displayed above Penn Station is making the rounds with heads of...
Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple in Instagram plug for his WhatsApp messaging platform
Mark Zuckerberg claims WhatsApp’s privacy settings are superior to iMessage’s. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hit out at competitor Apple in a not-so-subtle Instagram post slamming Apple iMessage’s supposed lack of privacy compared to that of the Meta-owned WhatsApp. Zuckerberg posted an image of a new Meta...
Google to give users options to choose how ads are personalized
Google users will be able to choose if they want to see more or fewer ads based on specific categories and decide what personal data is used to target ads to them, the tech giant announced Thursday. The new control settings are part of Google’s “My Ad Center,” which will roll out globally to users…
Google Chrome for Android tests a faster way to sign in on websites
Google is slowly ramping up its effort in the password management department. The company’s browser has always offered a simple and quick solution for storing and auto-filling passwords, but it has always lagged behind competitors who offer fully-featured cross-platform password managers. The company is getting there, though. The latest tweak in line makes logging in after autofilling much faster by eliminating an extra tap.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
SlashGear
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0