Q&A with Dubois County Commissioner District 2 candidates Mary “Becky” Beckman and Serice Stenftenagel

Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Q&A for the Dubois County Council District 1 candidates Matt Johnson and Craig Greulich
County Council members perform the duties of the legislative branch of the county government and have the ultimate decision-making power regarding fiscal affairs. The council has the authority to view or review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for the allocation and expenditure of county funds. Typically these...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Commissioner Brames says ‘Thank you’; endorses Beckman
As the year 2022 rapidly comes to a close, so does my term as Dubois County Commissioner. I have served for eight years and have decided not to run for a third term. I have learned a great deal over the years about everything from roads to criminal justice. I want to thank you and all of the citizens of Dubois County for the support you have shown me during my term in office. It has truly been a rewarding experience.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Cronin running for election to Southeast Dubois County School board
Mike Cronin is running for the District B seat on the Southeast Dubois School Corporation Board. He said he is running to “ensure we maximize every opportunity for our students, staff and community.”. “My focus is to represent and work with all these key components to support our programs...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
DNR reclamation at Sugar Ridge receives regional award
An Indiana DNR Division of Reclamation (DOR) project completed at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Pike County has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually. The award was presented to the DOR’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program...
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
vincennespbs.org
Coal company asks for road closure
Knox County leaders are considering the closure of local roadway. Sunrise Coal asked the Knox County Commissioners for permission to close Johanningsmeier Road between Harting and Freelandville Roads. The company says it’s gotten permission from a local landowner to expand its mining operations. However, Johanningsmeier Road is between the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois Strong hosting 2022 SW Indiana Agriculture Summit, Thursday, Nov. 10
Dubois Strong will host the 2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit on Thursday, November 10, at Vincennes University-Jasper from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the CTIM building. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Nov. 3 by emailing sgray@duboisstrong.com. The day’s agenda will include networking and coffee beginning at 8:30 a.m.,...
vincennespbs.org
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Democrats make final statewide push in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several Democratic candidates running in races across Indiana made a stop in Evansville on Tuesday to talk about their “Contract with Women” campaign. Organizers of the tour tell us the campaign calls on all Democrats and Republicans to sign a pledge that would put women and girls’ futures first. Their state-wide […]
indianapublicradio.org
Coal-to-diesel plant needs to water to operate, but town of Santa Claus won’t sign off on study
A company that wants to build a coal-to-diesel plant in southern Indiana has hit a roadblock. A recent vote in the town of Santa Claus makes it unclear how Riverview Energy will get the water it needs to operate. The town council of Santa Claus voted not to sign a...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Birk has my vote
I intend to cast my vote for John Birk for Judge of the Dubois Superior Court, and so should you. I’ve known John for many years and have always found him to be kind-hearted, decent, and fair. John is extremely bright but never arrogant. He is, however, an honest, hard-working man who possesses the right attitude and has the capacity to be a good judge, a great judge, a Superior Court judge!
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County emergency services holding local disaster training exercise
The Dubois County Local Emergency Planning Committee will host a live exercise on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The exercise will simulate a hazardous material incident at the City of Jasper Gas & Water Department, 852 Second Ave. and is designed to improve local responders’ abilities to handle an incident involving a hazardous chemical release.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vincennes University Jasper to host Jasper PreVU on Nov. 3
Vincennes University Jasper PreVU Day is an excellent way for prospective students and their families to experience all VUJ offers. Future Trailblazers are invited to Jasper PreVU on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (ET). The event will be full of essential information. Students and their families...
hancockclarion.com
Harold Parente, now on duty as Hawesville’s new police chief
Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, has been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He’s been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. He served in the United States Army for 10 years, mostly with the Eighty-Second Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC. He was also a Firefighter, EMT and HazMat Technician for almost 38 years.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
City of Huntingburg leaf pick-up program to begin Monday, October 24
Huntingburg — The City of Huntingburg Street Department will begin city-wide leaf pick-up for Huntingburg residents on Monday, October 24, 2022. Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Mondays and Tuesdays and north of Highway 64 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Leaves must be collected and placed in...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 17, 2022
Lisa Ann Martin of Gentryville to Benjamin Floyd Austin of Elberfeld. Haley Sue Begle of Ferdinand to Caleb Lee Sabelhaus of Santa Claus. Matthew Cook of Louisville, KY to Courtney Breen of Dale. Logan Goldey of Owensboro, KY to Hayley Boultinghouse of Rockport. Steven Roth Kebortz to Kaitlyn Brooke Hall,...
Comments / 1