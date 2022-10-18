Read full article on original website
Joey Christ
2d ago
isn't Archbald and Scott full time too? South Abington, Olyphant, Troop, these ate all full time departments if I'm correct all performing 24 hour coverage. Dickson City etc. should I go on?
Joey Christ
2d ago
weird..... Scranton Carbondale Dunmore Blakely are all full time. so this story is faulty. pretty sure there are more.
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
WOLF
Some Residents of a Scranton Apartment Building Have not Received Mail in Months
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One apartment complex in Lackawanna County has seen delays in mail delivery and even items being returned to their original sender in the past few months. It's not sitting well with those who depend on the U.S. Postal system to deliver important medications, among other things.
WOLF
Cartwright announces funding for new police hires
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Representative Matt Cartwright announced three police departments in N E P A will receive one point twelve million dollars total for new hires. Cartwright was is Wilkes-Barre with the Wilkes-Barre Mayor, Pittston Mayor and Pocono Township detective to talk about the grant. Pittston will hire...
Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
WOLF
Potential threat to Tamaqua area found non-credible by police
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A non-specific threat was received at the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center Wednesday morning that prompted the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to alert Tamaqua residents of a potential threat in the area. Officials say the threat may have indicated that Tamaqua was...
WOLF
Police search for gas station burglary suspect
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
WOLF
Candidates debate for 114th PA House of Representatives District
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With less than three weeks to go until election day, the University of Scranton and the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County continued their debates tonight with candidates seeking a spot in the 114th PA House of Representatives District. Tonight the two candidates...
Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds. According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several […]
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
Complaint planned over lack of mail ballot drop box in Hazleton area
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Once again, the topic of mail ballot drop boxes dominated Monday’s Luzerne County Election Board meeting. In an emailed public comment, former county councilwoman Elaine Maddon Curry said she chairs the Hazleton Advisory Council of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission,...
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — A woman has died after a crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon on Tuesday. Police say Carol Wolfe, of Trucksville, was killed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Lackawanna County honors 100-year-old WWII veteran
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored and celebrated a veteran that turned 100 years old on Wednesday. Eddie Sporko, a veteran and lifelong resident of Scranton, turned 100 years old on October 19. The commissioners declared October 19 to officially be “Eddie Sporko Day” in his honor. Sporko was brought to […]
