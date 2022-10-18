FCP Acquires 304-Unit Park 35 Apartments

FCP announces the $40.5 million acquisition of Park 35 Apartments, a 304-unit garden apartment community at 3529 Robins Landing Way in Decatur, GA. FCP has invested in 33 properties since its entry into the Atlanta market in 2015 and its multifamily portfolio in the market now stands at 6,870 current units.

“Park 35 is located in an improving submarket with excellent access to Atlanta’s infill employment centers,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti in a statement. “The property fits well within FCP’s growing workforce apartment portfolio.”

Park 35 residents enjoy convenient access not just to key employment centers but also to shopping centers anchored by major retailers, including Publix, Kroger, CVS and Walmart. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property, providing an abundance of open, green spaces.

FCP extends its appreciation to Nathan Swenson and Wesley Kenney of Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group for their representation of the seller.

