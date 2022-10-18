Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
KFOX 14
El Pasoans gather donations to help migrants on streets of Cd. Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The new immigration policy has taken effect and now Ciudad Juarez, Mexico is feeling the impact. Venezuelan migrants are being expelled back to Mexico under Title 42. Many migrants don't have a way to go back to their native countries and so many have...
KFOX 14
What is the role of the International Boundary and Water Commission?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Have you wondered who oversees the Rio Grande?. Mark Howe, a cultural resource specialist with the International Boundary and Water Commission, was on The Breakdown to explain. The IBWC applies the boundary and water treaties between the United States and Mexico and settles differences...
KFOX 14
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
KFOX 14
Texas Gas Service proposes new rates, effective in December if city accepts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Gas Service submitted a request to the City of El Paso with new proposed rate increases that would impact residential and commercial customers. While rates were increased back in July, the new request was submitted because it is required by law every...
KFOX 14
Report finds 10.3% of El Paso workforce is self-employed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent report found that about 10.3% of workers in El Paso are self-employed. That is a total of $37,744 workers. The report was conducted by Self Financial which did a report on the U.S. cities with the most self-employed workers. Due in large...
KFOX 14
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Tax Offices experiences issues with credit, debit card payments
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Tax Offices are experiencing payment issues Wednesday. The County Tax Offices, except for one location, are not accepting credit or debit cards for payment currently due to an issue. The Northeast Tax Office, located at 4641 Cohen Ave, Ste. B, will...
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
KFOX 14
67-year-old woman from Florida dies in Hudspeth County rollover crash
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 67-year-old woman from Florida was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County, Texas Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Linda Lee of Inverness, Florida was driving westbound on the left lane of Interstate 10 near milepost 103 when she...
KFOX 14
19-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at northeast shopping center, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday night for a deadly shooting that took place at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD with the assistance of the US Army Criminal Investigations Division arrested Craig...
KFOX 14
East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Paisano caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash in south central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 west at Paisano blocking the right lane and on- ramp, according the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was sent to the hospital...
KFOX 14
Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces voters to decide on $23 million in GO bonds
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Early voting has begun in Las Cruces and a number of General Obligation Bonds projects are on the ballot for the upcoming general election. The City of Las Cruces has four different projects totaling $23 million in GO Bonds. Of the $23 million, $6...
KFOX 14
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
KFOX 14
Researchers at NMSU study 'centruroides' to avoid scorpion invasions
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "bark scorpions" also known as the centruroides are being looked at closely by two professionals at New Mexico State University. Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology, and John Agnew, graduate research assistant are investigating how to control scorpions while protecting the environment.
KFOX 14
More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
KFOX 14
Harmony School of Science students send Halloween cards to troops stationed in Europe
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Harmony School of Science got into the Halloween spirit by sending cards to troops stationed in Europe. The school mailed out roughly 600 student-created Halloween cards to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion as they serve on their European Rotation in Germany, Latvia, and Poland.
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
Comments / 0