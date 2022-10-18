ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

What is the role of the International Boundary and Water Commission?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Have you wondered who oversees the Rio Grande?. Mark Howe, a cultural resource specialist with the International Boundary and Water Commission, was on The Breakdown to explain. The IBWC applies the boundary and water treaties between the United States and Mexico and settles differences...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Report finds 10.3% of El Paso workforce is self-employed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent report found that about 10.3% of workers in El Paso are self-employed. That is a total of $37,744 workers. The report was conducted by Self Financial which did a report on the U.S. cities with the most self-employed workers. Due in large...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Paisano caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash in south central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 west at Paisano blocking the right lane and on- ramp, according the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was sent to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces voters to decide on $23 million in GO bonds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Early voting has begun in Las Cruces and a number of General Obligation Bonds projects are on the ballot for the upcoming general election. The City of Las Cruces has four different projects totaling $23 million in GO Bonds. Of the $23 million, $6...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Researchers at NMSU study 'centruroides' to avoid scorpion invasions

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "bark scorpions" also known as the centruroides are being looked at closely by two professionals at New Mexico State University. Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology, and John Agnew, graduate research assistant are investigating how to control scorpions while protecting the environment.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
EL PASO, TX

