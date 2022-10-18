LVMPD: Altercation over parking led to a shooting, 34-year-old man dead

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Las Vegas police: 21-year-old man arrested after shooting at home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting that left a man injured in North Las Vegas, according to police. Naonche Osborne was arrested less than an hour after the shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near Elkhorn Road […]
Police: Gunman at large after killing man in parked car near Washington, Christy
An unidentified gunman is at large after a shooting on north Christy Lane and Washington Avenue on Thursday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found shot inside his car in a northeast valley neighborhood. It happened in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. When officers arrived, they said, they […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Maryland Parkway: Man shot to death in CVS parking lot
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing that occurred Thursday morning at a CVS parking lot near Karen Avenue on Maryland Parkway. Police received reports of gunfire in that area around 9:33 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Johansson. When police arrived, a witness called down a motorcycle officer to the parking lot where a Hispanic man in his 30s had been discovered dead.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence
Detective Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force.
One man dead following altercation near Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, east of State Street, on Thursday.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash on Charleston Boulevard at Westwind Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a deadly collision with an SUV on Charleston Boulevard at Westwind Drive, Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV occurred at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Westwind Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Arts District, Metro says
Metro is investigating a fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and an SUV near the Arts District.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
State Sen. Pat Spearman addresses son's arrest for shooting at her home
State Sen. Pat Spearman says she is "rattled to my core" after her son was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at her home on Thursday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police ask for your help in solving crimes through surveillance camera program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your surveillance cameras like your Ring, Blink or Nest may have captured information that police can use in an investigation. Through their program CAPTURE, you can voluntarily send video to Henderson Police. “Some of these crimes do take time to solve whether it be a...
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing victim over phone sale threatened to kill driver in road rage incident: police
A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Las Vegas gas station allegedly told police he shot the victim because he was in fear for his life after trying to sell the victim a phone, an arrest report said.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Las Vegas police: Man accused of shooting, killing woman during dispute
UPDATE: The victim in a deadly shooting on Monday, Oct. 17, has been identified as Georgia Ann Sherman, 33, from Las Vegas. The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso and arm; the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office. […]
