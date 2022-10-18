Read full article on original website
David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's Beauty and the Beast Anniversary Special Cast
ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15 ABC's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table! ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela...
msn.com
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" by Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" when Jim Parsons decided that season 12 would be his last. A new book has revealed some previously unknown backstage drama that threatened to derail the beloved sitcom's final season. Titled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and written by Jessica Radloff, the book features the show's cast members detailing how they found out that the series was coming to a close.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)
Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures
Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
Jazz Jennings Made a Fortune From Her Reality TV Show! Details on the ‘I Am Jazz’ Star’s Net Worth
Jazz Jennings became a household name at just 14 years old when her TLC reality series, I Am Jazz, premiered in 2015. Since then, Jazz has made a name for herself for being an activist of the LGBT community. But how much money does the reality star make? Keep reading for details on Jazz Jennings’ net worth.
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
PopSugar
I Tried the Olivia Wilde Salad Recipe At the Center of the Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles Love Triangle
Did Olivia Wilde fire Shia Labeouf? Is there beef between her and Florence Pugh? Was Harry Styles paid three times more than his costar just because he's dating the film's director? The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" left fans with many questions for Olivia Wilde. And though she's since shut down rumors about the movie, the line of questioning about her personal life isn't quite over. Now fans want to know what was in a certain salad she made for Harry Styles.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
PopSugar
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet
What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
TODAY.com
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
