Monroe, LA

Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s administrative offices moving to new location

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury announced that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street in Monroe, La. on October 24, 2022. According to officials, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be closed to the public starting October 24, 2022, and will reopen approximately October 27, 2022.

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s post office mailing address will remain as P.O. Box 3007 in Monroe, La.

MyArkLaMiss

