Read full article on original website
Related
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima
People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex
K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
Top 6 Things Yakima Valley Is Buying Online Lately
Top 6 Things Yakima Valley Is Buying Online Lately. There's lots of places in Yakima Valley to buy things in person but sometimes we gotta get what we need and try buying online. We have many wonderful local places to buy stuff in person, places like the mall, retail outlets, local grocers, and boutique stores. The pandemic, however, encouraged and in some cases, forced, many of us to buy our household necessities online and well, some of us haven’t stopped using Amazon, Ebay, Poshmark, and other direct store websites.
Yakima Drivers Start Week With Drop in Gas Prices
After 2 weeks of rising prices Yakima gas prices are down 23.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 59.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago. If you purchase diesel the national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and is selling for $5.06 per gallon.
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?
I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
Here are 3 things you can hand out for Trick Or Treaters in Yakima
Halloween is quickly approaching however, some people are conflicted about whether or not they'll be taking part in the festivities this year. It's understandable since prices are at an all-time high and inflation is hitting everyone hard. People will assume you're being a stiff if you're not participating in the...
What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?
In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
You Won’t Believe Which High School in Yakima is Actually Haunted?
Rumors and stories have a way of inventing themselves inside a High School. Most of the time they're about the current students attending high school or a teacher that's been there for some time. It's easy to start a rumor or make up a story that everyone will adapt and make their own.
Yakima’s Cooper Kupp Honors World War Two Veteran Love Goes Viral
Yakima's own Cooper Kupp is having another stellar season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is also continuing to make a big impact off the field as well. Los Angeles Rams Star Receiver, Cooper Kupp Honors WWII Veteran. Cooper Kupp is a graduate and football standout at...
Man Charged with Shooting Sunnyside Police Officer
A man arrested for shooting a Sunnyside Police Officer was charged during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. 43-year-old Alejandro Mario Palomarez of Sunnyside faces a charge of first-degree assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say he's also charged with a firearms enhancement and an aggravating factor in the shooting both of which could mean more time behind bars if he's convicted.
Yakima’s Children’s Village Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Kids
Yakima's Childrens' Village recently celebrated 25-years helping kids with special health care needs in the Yakima Valley. As a way to celebrate the Memorial Foundation has kicked off a new Children’s Health and Medical Programs (CHAMPS) capital campaign to improve children’s health programs throughout the valley. The campaign...
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Legendary Sports Center
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy tasty food and beverages at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 21st, at The Sports Center in Downtown Yakima. This Friday, the Sports Center offers delicious, freshly made...
The Best Theaters to See the New Black Adam in the Yakima Valley
It's no secret we're huge moviegoers, especially with the amazing theaters in the Yakima Valley. Now Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson has a new movie as he becomes DC comics' next big villain Black Adam! This movie promises to be action-packed and loaded with edge-of-seat storytelling. Of course, you'll wanna see...
Would You Buy the Historic Landmark Lotus Room for Around $1M?
Landmark, institution. Call it what you will the fact of the matter is Lotus Room and The Golden Wheel are for-sale people! It's time to roll down the red carpet of memory lane because the future could be very interesting. Find the current details below!. Lotus Room and The Golden...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0