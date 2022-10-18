ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, PA

Westmoreland campus clippings: Mt. Pleasant grad Sam Napper leading PAC championships

By Bill Beckner
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Sam Napper will sit on a lead until April.

The senior golfer from Westminster and a Mt. Pleasant graduate, Napper shares the 36-hole lead at the PAC Championships after rounds of 78 and 3-under 69 at Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio.

He is tied with Allegheny sophomore Carter Hassenplug at 3-over 147.

With the fall portion of the tournament finished, the players will wait for play to resume April 21-22, at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The field will play 36 holes on the venue’s South Course.

Westminster leads the eight-team field at 603 as it chases a conference three-peat.

Women’s tennis

Pitt-Greensburg: After winning back-to-back Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference titles, UPG was lauded with a sweep of the conference postseason awards.

The entire All-AMCC First Team is made up of Bobcats, all of whom did not lose a match in conference play.

Emily Ruhlman, who went 10-0 combined in singles and doubles, was named the conference player of the year for the third straight season.

Freshman Eden Richey (Valley) was the newcomer of the year, while Doug Smeltzer was tabbed coach of the year.

First-team selections were Ruhlman, Richey, juniors Abby Rosman, Cathryn Rossi, Amber Sterrett (Derry) and Isabella Lane (Burrell).

Rosman is the program’s all-time wins leader with 66.

Men’s soccer

Lebanon Valley: Senior Zach Snider (Franklin Regional) scored two goals in a 7-1 win against Hood in Middle Atlantic Conference play.

Seton Hill: The Griffins (6-7-2, 4-1-2 PSAC) tied Gannon, 1-1, to stretch their unbeaten streak to five games. Sophomore midfielder Ben Nicholson had the lone goal for Seton Hill.

Westminster: Sophomore midfielder Lucas Toohey (Mt. Pleasant) had a goal and senior Tyler Caterino (Monessen) added an assist in the Titans’ 3-1 win over Waynesburg.

Women’s soccer

Seton Hill: Seton Hill is fit to be tied. The Griffins (6-2-6, 4-2-6) are tied with IUP with a PSAC West-leading six ties. They have played three consecutive draws, against Clarion (0-0), Edinboro (2-2) and Gannon (1-1).

Women’s golf

Saint Francis (Pa.): Freshman Meghan Zambruno (Greensburg Central Catholic) carded her best collegiate finish, taking third place at the Monmouth Hawks Fall Invitational.

She posted rounds of 76 and 73 for a 5-over total of 149. She was three shots off the lead at Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Lakewood, N.J.

Women’s volleyball

Saint Francis (Pa.): Sophomore setter Emma Fenton (Latrobe) was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week. Fenton averaged 9.7 assists over a pair of matches, and posted a double-double with 50 assists and 16 digs in a five-set victory Central Connecticut State.

Fenton followed the honor with another, as she was named to the NEC Prime Performer List. She had 96 assists over nine sets, including 59 in a won over St. Francis (N.Y.).

Saint Vincent: Make it six straight wins for the Bearcats, who swept past Waynesburg, 3-0, to move to 14-4 overall and 4-0 in the PAC.

Sophomore Kaelyn Staples led the attack with nine kills and six digs, while senior Lindsey Kocjancic and junior Luciana Polk had eight kills each, and senior Carly Augustine (Latrobe) continued her all-around play with six kills, 15 assists and 14 digs.

Seton Hill: The Griffins improved to 13-8 with a 3-0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. Sophomore Paige Cole led the attack with 13 kills, junior Riley Rock had 18 assists and senior Katie Koziarz added six kills and seven blocks.

Waynesburg: Sophomore Jordan Stein (Norwin) posted a match-best 19 digs in a 3-0 loss to Saint Vincent.

Men’s golf

Penn State Altoona: Sophomores Logan Divald (Norwin) and Nathan Graham (Norwin) played for a Lions team that captured back-to-back AMCC titles.

Divald averaged 86.25 in four rounds, while Graham had an 86 average in five outings for Altoona.

Women’s cross country

Saint Vincent: Freshman Miranda Cincotta was named the PAC Rookie of the Week. She placed 10th at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble and was the second freshman to finish out of 308 runners. Her time was 22 minutes, 39.3 seconds.

Baseball

Gardner-Webb: Southpaw Trevor Wilson (Penn-Trafford) played a key role on the Butler Blue Sox’s run to a runner-up finish in the Tri-State Collegiate Baseball League.

Butler lost in the championship game to Creekside.

He is taking a redshirt this season.

Comments / 0

 

