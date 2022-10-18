Read full article on original website
Map: See how few people are getting the new COVID booster in your California county
California is among the most vaccinated and boosted states in the country. But data from the California Department of Public Health show that as of last week just 5% of Golden State residents here have sought out the new booster shots designed to protect against omicron variants. Does that mean we could be in for a holiday surge of infections?
How the end of federal COVID funding will shift the cost of vaccines, tests and treatment to California consumers
For most of the pandemic, Americans haven’t had to worry about getting access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. But as the federal government ends its coverage of those services early next year, the cost of care will be shifted to consumers, insurers and “safety net” providers.
California to end the COVID state of emergency
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Monday. The announcement came as new variants spur concerns that there will be another deadly winter surge across the country and as test positivity rates plateau in California following a nearly three-month decline. More than 95,000 Californians have died as a result of COVID-19, according to state data.
Cooler temperatures ahead for the weekend
According to the calendar, it has been fall since Sept, 19, but for the first time the north valley is going to be getting temperatures more in line with the season starting Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, starting on Saturday temperatures will dip into the lower 70s while...
