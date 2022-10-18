Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
KTEN.com
Choctaw centenarian celebrates new home
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — It was truly a celebration in Calera on Thursday as the Choctaw Nation presented eight Choctaw elders with keys to their new homes. "It's nice to know I'm getting a new home, right here, where I'm standing, and I appreciate it so much," said 101-year-old Helen Pittman, one of the recipients.
KXII.com
Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
KTEN.com
Atoka therapy dog heads to diving dogs championship
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — A five-year-old golden retriever named Nemo isn't just a therapy dog; he's an athlete, too. Nemo will soon be competing against other dogs at the North American Diving Dogs National Championship in Springfield, Missouri. The canine's dock diving career began one year ago after he...
KTEN.com
Sister Carolyn Stoutz celebrates 60 years with Mercy
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Mercy Hospital in Ardmore is celebrating a long time worker's service. Sister Carolyn Stoutz has been serving as a Sister of Mercy for six decades. 22 of those years have been with Mercy Ardmore. Before coming to Ardmore's branch, Stoutz served at another location in Enid,...
Arrest made in cold murder case of Oklahoma mother
Five years after an Oklahoma mother of three vanished, a man has been arrested for her murder.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
Wilena Huff was last seen Monday around noon in Ada. Huff is described as a 5'1", 210 lb. white woman with grey hair and green eyes.
KTEN.com
Ada Main Street improving downtown businesses
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Ada Main Street is investing in a plan aimed at driving people downtown... and not just for a few hours at a time. Jessica Conway, the organization's executive director, said the goal for the use of the Business Improvement Grant in 2022-23 is to improve housing in the city's downtown.
KTEN.com
Atoka Industrial Park receives $3 million grant
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature allocated $250 million to the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund earlier this year. And $3 million of that fund is earmarked for the Atoka Industrial Park. "The goal here is to bring in jobs," said AIP director Carol Ervin. "We have 220...
Man arrested in years-old Pittsburg County murder investigation
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested five years after his suspected victim was reported missing in Pittsburg County. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said 36-year-old Cody Ketchum was arrested for first-degree murder in the case of Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in January 2017. Cantrell’s remains...
KTUL
Man arrested for 2017 murder of Pittsburg County woman, state AG to prosecute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has been arrested for the murder of Holly Cantrell, who went missing in 2017 and whose body was found in 2018. Cantrell, 40 years old at the time and a mother of three, went missing...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two children found in Lexington home during drug bust
Five suspects are sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center after illegal drugs, guns and stolen property were seized from a Lexington home.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
Police reveal details behind arrest in Holly Cantrell murder case
Cantrell, a pregnant mother of three, disappeared on Jan. 20, 2017 while on her lunch break from the McAlester Regional Health Clinic.
Gov. Stitt appoints District Attorney for Pottawatomie & Lincoln Counties
Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties.
Norman Regional Nine plans grand opening celebration
Norman Regional Nine is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22.
KFOR
Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
KTEN.com
Water rate increase for commercial and industrial businesses in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore City Commission approved a resolution Monday to increase water rates for commercial and industrial businesses. The higher price will go into effect on December 1. “Those rates are going to impact industrial businesses using in excess of 300,000 or more gallons per month,”...
