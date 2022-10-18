ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

KXII.com

Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw centenarian celebrates new home

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — It was truly a celebration in Calera on Thursday as the Choctaw Nation presented eight Choctaw elders with keys to their new homes. "It's nice to know I'm getting a new home, right here, where I'm standing, and I appreciate it so much," said 101-year-old Helen Pittman, one of the recipients.
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Bryan County deputy helps delivers baby outside UPS store

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -UPS delivers countless packages every day, but never this. “It was definitely a first, I’ve never done that before,” said Bryan County Patrol Deputy Dylan Phillips. It was just a normal morning for Phillips, who was headed down US 70 in Durant. “Dispatch had sounded...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Atoka therapy dog heads to diving dogs championship

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — A five-year-old golden retriever named Nemo isn't just a therapy dog; he's an athlete, too. Nemo will soon be competing against other dogs at the North American Diving Dogs National Championship in Springfield, Missouri. The canine's dock diving career began one year ago after he...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Sister Carolyn Stoutz celebrates 60 years with Mercy

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Mercy Hospital in Ardmore is celebrating a long time worker's service. Sister Carolyn Stoutz has been serving as a Sister of Mercy for six decades. 22 of those years have been with Mercy Ardmore. Before coming to Ardmore's branch, Stoutz served at another location in Enid,...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ada Main Street improving downtown businesses

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Ada Main Street is investing in a plan aimed at driving people downtown... and not just for a few hours at a time. Jessica Conway, the organization's executive director, said the goal for the use of the Business Improvement Grant in 2022-23 is to improve housing in the city's downtown.
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Atoka Industrial Park receives $3 million grant

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature allocated $250 million to the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund earlier this year. And $3 million of that fund is earmarked for the Atoka Industrial Park. "The goal here is to bring in jobs," said AIP director Carol Ervin. "We have 220...
ATOKA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma attorney arrested on marijuana-related charges

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma attorney Matthew Stacy was arrested Monday by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Stacy, 43, faces a total of 12 charges for illegal conduct related to medical marijuana grow operations in a number of counties, including Garvin. Those charges include aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance and aggravated trafficking of marijuana.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Norman animal shelter animals up for adoption

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Animal Shelter is at capacity as are most shelters and rescues. IF you are looking for a forever friend you can adopt and rescue one of the amazing animals available for adoption.
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Water rate increase for commercial and industrial businesses in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore City Commission approved a resolution Monday to increase water rates for commercial and industrial businesses. The higher price will go into effect on December 1. “Those rates are going to impact industrial businesses using in excess of 300,000 or more gallons per month,”...
ARDMORE, OK

