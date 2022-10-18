CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — It was truly a celebration in Calera on Thursday as the Choctaw Nation presented eight Choctaw elders with keys to their new homes. "It's nice to know I'm getting a new home, right here, where I'm standing, and I appreciate it so much," said 101-year-old Helen Pittman, one of the recipients.

CALERA, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO