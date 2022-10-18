Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
technode.global
Global relocation: A thing of the past?
This article is co-authored by Sam Lee (Partner) and Charles Phan (Project Lead) at Paloe. As the world continues to move toward Covid-19 recovery, the topic of relocation has also started to resurface within the public conversation. Relocation has been rising since 1990, with growth accelerating over the last two decades as people continuously strive for better economic prospects and quality of life.
technode.global
The 11th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition seeks student innovators globally to reimagine a deep-tech enabled future
Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) announced on Thursday the opening of applications for its flagship event, the 11th edition of the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC). The outbreak of the pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges, creating the impetus to reimagine the...
technode.global
Singapore's Navigate Commodities raises $378,000 seed funding from Stellar James Management and Palmm
Singapore-based commodities intelligence startup Navigate Commodities said Friday it has bagged SGD$541,000 ($378,045) in a pre-Series A seed funding round joined by Stellar James Management Pte Ltd and Palmm Pte Ltd. Navigate Commodities said in a statement the funds raised will specifically go towards improving the firm’s satellite data and...
technode.global
ITEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition
After a decade’s journey of innovation and development, the previously known Overseas Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (OTEC) is now officially been upgraded to the Chaoyang International Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (hereinafter referred to as “ITEC”) . The theme of the ITEC 2022 is “Gathering International Talents and Innovating the...
technode.global
How SaaS-based ESG solutions are making an impact in the region
It comes as no surprise that the pandemic has brought about significant changes to the way we live, work and operate. In particular, we’ve seen it fuel an acceleration of companies’ commitment to emission reduction, diversity & inclusion, and many other ESG-related initiatives. With climate change being at the forefront of ongoing challenges globally, it has become clear that incorporating ESG policies into the fabric of every business has become a “must-have” to ensure they stay ahead and weather the current economic conditions sustainably.
technode.global
BEYOND Expo | How does ESG create opportunities for capital markets?
Editor’s note: A version of this article was first published on technode.com. As the world faces an array of challenges and consumers and citizens become ever more conscious of the social and environmental impact of the companies that dominate their lives, having a robust economic, social, and governance (ESG) policy in place has become an essential component for any company looking to IPO.
technode.global
EVMOS StayKing House protocol wins Evmos Momentum Hackathon grand prize
EVMOS StayKing House, a decentralized finance protocol developed by engineers from Sooho.io, the South Korea-based DeFi infrastructure service provider, won the Grand Champion award of $80,000 worth of USDC and EVMOS at Evmos’ inaugural Momentum Hackathon. Funded by Web3Scholarships, the Evmos Momentum Hackathon was held over seven weeks from...
technode.global
SGTech sees Singapore's digital trust to grow to $3.36B in next five years
SGTech, the trade association for the tech industry in Singapore, on Friday launched a landscape report into digital trust, which details how Singapore could grow the digital trust sector by nearly three-fold by 2027 – from S$1.7 billion ($1.19 billion) currently to S$4.8 billion ($3.36 billion). This estimate does...
technode.global
Indonesia's Runchise raises seed funding led by East Ventures
Runchise, a restaurant management startup and culinary franchise in Indonesia, announced Friday the completion of seed funding led by East Ventures. Other investors participating in this funding round include Genesia Ventures, Arise MDI Ventures, Init6, Prasetya Dwidharma, Alto Partners, and angel investors, Runchise said in a statement. According to the...
technode.global
Indian live-commerce platform Shopr.TV raises $1.7M seed capital from BEENEXT, Y-Combinator and others
Shopr.TV, an India-based live-commerce platform, announced that Tuesday it has raised $1.7 million seed capital from reputed global institutional investors, including BEENEXT, Y-Combinator, Locus Ventures, Shiprocket, Goodwater Capital, and more. Renowned angel investors such as Kunal Shah (CRED), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Venky Karnam (Afore Capital), amongst others, are also a...
technode.global
Singapore's Partipost raises $7M led by iGlobe Partners
Partipost, a Singapore-based crowd influencer marketing and commerce platform, announced Tuesday that it has secured an investment of over $7 million. The oversubscribed round is led by iGlobe Partners, with participation from Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Taiwan Mobile, Cathay Venture, and Quest Ventures, Partipost said in a statement. With this...
technode.global
Singapore's SixSense raises $2.6M Series A funding led by Tin Men Capital
SixSense, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered industrial visual inspection platform for smarter manufacturing, announced Tuesday it has secured its Series A funding of $2.6million. The round was led by Tin Men Capital, a Singapore-based venture capital firm focused on business to business (B2B) tech startups in South-East Asia, SixSense said...
technode.global
India's Zoomcar bags $10M financial investment in connection with the merger with Innovative
India-based car sharing platform Zoomcar announced Wednesday $10 million financial investment in connection with the merger with Innovative International Acquisition Corp, a United States-listed special purpose acquisition company. Zoomcar said in a statement both parties have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Zoomcar becoming a publicly...
Comments / 0