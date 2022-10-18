It comes as no surprise that the pandemic has brought about significant changes to the way we live, work and operate. In particular, we’ve seen it fuel an acceleration of companies’ commitment to emission reduction, diversity & inclusion, and many other ESG-related initiatives. With climate change being at the forefront of ongoing challenges globally, it has become clear that incorporating ESG policies into the fabric of every business has become a “must-have” to ensure they stay ahead and weather the current economic conditions sustainably.

